Superman Tickets to Go On Sale With Early Screenings

Truth, justice and the Amazon way? DC Studios on Monday announced that tickets for exclusive early screenings of Superman go on sale Tuesday (June 10) for Amazon Prime members in the U.S., who can be the first to see the James Gunn-directed film in select theaters at 7 pm local time on July 8 — three days before the film’s nationwide release in theaters and IMAX on July 11. Advanced tickets for regular Superman showings on July 11 will be released through all major ticket sellers starting Wednesday (June 11), exactly one month before the new movie soars into theaters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Starting Tuesday, Amazon Prime members can purchase tickets to the Amazon Superman early screenings on Fandango at amazon.com/superman.

The Prime Early Screenings of Superman are part of Amazon’s “Anyone Can Be Super” campaign developed by Amazon Ads Brand Innovation Lab, which “immerses fans in Superman-inspired experiences across Amazon, allowing them to discover how their simple actions can create meaningful impact,” according to a press release. Fans who purchase their early access tickets on Fandango can round up their movie ticket purchase to the nearest dollar and donate the balance to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Written and directed by Gunn (the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, The Suicide Squad), the new movie stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. The cast includes Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, with Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/the Engineer, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Alan Tudyk as Superman Robot #4, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, with Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord and Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr.

Superman is executive produced by DC Studios co-chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran (Aquaman), and Nikolas Korda (Guardians of the Galaxy), Chantal Nong Vo (The Batman) and Lars Winther (Peacemaker). DC Studios’ Superman is only in theaters July 11.