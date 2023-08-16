Superman: Legacy's James Gunn Confirms He Isn't Making a DCU Prequel

The DC universe is headed into an interesting direction in the next few years, with James Gunn and Peter Safran shepherding a new crop of movies and Max-exclusive television shows. This "reset" universe is expected to include a blend of recently-cast actors and existing portrayals, something that has sparked a lot of questions regarding the new continuity. With confirmation that Blue Beetle's Jaime Reyes / Blue Beetle (Xolo Maridueña) will be carrying over to the new DCU, and him referencing a Superman in the film, one fan asked Gunn on the social media platform Threads what that means for Gunn's forthcoming Superman: Legacy. According to Gunn, even though Legacy's version of Superman is deliberately younger, he is not making a specifically "young Superman" movie.

What Is Superman: Legacy About?

Per DC Studios, Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

"We got James Gunn and Peter (Safran) working very hard on DC, which is going to be a very big growth driver for this company," Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav explained earlier this year. "We are very bullish on DC. The Superman script first draft is done. Gunn is on a mission from god. It is a really good moment to prove out on DC what we got and how strong it is globally for long-term sustainable growth."

Who Is in the Cast of Superman: Legacy?

The cast of Superman: Legacy includes David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

"I'm gobsmacked," Carrigan revealed in a recent interview with Deadline. "I think it's just such an exciting new chapter, and such an exciting new chapter for DC. I think this movie has the potential to just really knock everyone's socks off, and with James Gun at the helm, I think it's just going to be so much fun. I'm thrilled to be a part of it. I'm honored to be playing this part, and I'm playing a hero. So, on top of everything, that's pretty rad."

Superman: Legacy is set to debut exclusively in theaters on July 11, 2025.