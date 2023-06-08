DC Studio’s Superman & Lois Lane Casting Shortlists Have Fans Excited

News is out that DC Studios is narrowing down actors and actresses for the new Superman and Lois Lane (respectively), who will make their debut in James Gunn’s Superman reboot, Superman: Legacy. Naturally, DC fans have thoughts about the names that are circulating for two of the most important roles in the DC Universe franchise – and those thoughts are not exactly unified.

Actors David Corenswet (Pearl), Nicholas Hoult (X-Men, Renfield), and Jacob Elordi (Euphoria) are reportedly the ones in the final running to play Superman; Emma Mackey (Barbie), Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton) are all in the final running for Lois Lane.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Read below to get a measure of what DC fans are saying about the Superman and Lois Lane casting, as it gets close to the deadline of Superman: Legacy‘s production start.

The Favored Son of Krypton

Corenswet. Please and thank you. pic.twitter.com/pSkTffSGlS — Connor Behrens (@ConnorBehrens) June 8, 2023

There seems to be a clear-cut favorite amongst the actors testing for Superman/Clark Kent/Kal-El, and it is David Corenswet.

Meanwhile, the Lois Lane casting race is far less clear…

MVR

She really is the most valuable Rachel in Hollywood right now.

The Duchess of Metropolis

PHOEBE IS TAKING IT — jonny (@smgiscoming) June 8, 2023

Then again, Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor has a whole court’s worth of support.

Look Out For Mackey

Emma Mackey as Lois Lane HERE WE COME! https://t.co/ttlprS3t1G pic.twitter.com/fLH2ZmPzo9 — Craig (@CS11__) June 8, 2023

Emma Mackey (Emily, Death on the Nile) clearly evokes the look of Margot Kidder’s Lois Lane from Superman: The Movie – which could be exactly the classic touch James Gunn and co. go for.

All These Ladies Are Wins

No matter who gets cast, it looks like we are in for a quality new take on Lois Lane! Thank the stars.

The Favored Pair

Watched a few projects from

David Corenswet and suprisingly he has that Superman sauce. Watch Mrs Maisel and you will see that Rachel Brosnahan literally is Lois Lane. These are my picks from the candidates we know about. pic.twitter.com/KWoPQdamrE — ClarkQuill97 (@CQuill97) June 8, 2023

I'M SO READY FOR THIS CLARK AND LOIS pic.twitter.com/Tdf2sdTK9P — mandy | TLM Era🧜‍♀️ (@BattinsonMarvel) June 8, 2023

David Corenswet as Superman and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor will be perfect — Ajmal (@Ajmal_30) June 8, 2023

If there is such a thing as DC casting consensus… this seems to be it, at the moment.

Bet Lex Leaving With Something

Hoult is in the running for Supes and Lex. He's pretty much like… pic.twitter.com/8oZadS3Xjo — Kyle W. (@kwilly462) June 8, 2023

I thought Hoult was gonna be Lex Luthor? — RJ (@ResonantJustice) June 8, 2023

Even if Nicholas Hoult doesn’t get cast as Superman, a lot of DC fans are betting he’ll be leaving with that Lex Luthor role…

Can’t Get Gosling???

Should have casted Ryan gostling pic.twitter.com/8YbOg4FHkt — Zeus (@ZeusLFG) June 8, 2023

Those Barbie trailers have some people thinking Ryan Gosling needs to double-down with Warner Bros. and play the other iconic hunk, Superman.

Too Cool For Superman

Hooray, more superhero films!



And look! Another Superman movie…again…🙄 pic.twitter.com/tFkmKX3AFr — Calvin╭ರ_⊙ (@TisMoreorLess) June 8, 2023

This new Superman movie’s greatest challenge isn’t casting: it’s overcoming the rampant cynicism of the modern world. That “S” REALLY better stand for “hope…”

SnyderBros Say…

Wouldn’t be an accurate measure of the DC fandom without… all this.

THEY’RE ALL GOOD

It’s a weird feeling to see an overall positive reaction to this casting pool. It truly may be a new dawn at DC.

Superman: Legacy has a release date of July 11, 2025.