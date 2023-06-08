DC Studio’s Superman & Lois Lane Casting Shortlists Have Fans Excited

News is out that DC Studios is narrowing down actors and actresses for the new Superman and Lois Lane (respectively), who will make their debut in James Gunn’s Superman reboot, Superman: Legacy. Naturally, DC fans have thoughts about the names that are circulating for two of the most important roles in the DC Universe franchise – and those thoughts are not exactly unified.
Actors David Corenswet (Pearl), Nicholas Hoult (X-Men, Renfield), and Jacob Elordi (Euphoria) are reportedly the ones in the final running to play Superman; Emma Mackey (Barbie), Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton) are all in the final running for Lois Lane.
Read below to get a measure of what DC fans are saying about the Superman and Lois Lane casting, as it gets close to the deadline of Superman: Legacy‘s production start.
The Favored Son of Krypton
Corenswet. Please and thank you. pic.twitter.com/pSkTffSGlS— Connor Behrens (@ConnorBehrens) June 8, 2023
There seems to be a clear-cut favorite amongst the actors testing for Superman/Clark Kent/Kal-El, and it is David Corenswet.
Meanwhile, the Lois Lane casting race is far less clear…
MVR
rachel 🫶🫶 pic.twitter.com/WyynypWGuR— monica (@celinesfilm) June 8, 2023
She really is the most valuable Rachel in Hollywood right now.
The Duchess of Metropolis
PHOEBE IS TAKING IT— jonny (@smgiscoming) June 8, 2023
Then again, Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor has a whole court’s worth of support.
Look Out For Mackey
Emma Mackey as Lois Lane HERE WE COME! https://t.co/ttlprS3t1G pic.twitter.com/fLH2ZmPzo9— Craig (@CS11__) June 8, 2023
Emma Mackey (Emily, Death on the Nile) clearly evokes the look of Margot Kidder’s Lois Lane from Superman: The Movie – which could be exactly the classic touch James Gunn and co. go for.
All These Ladies Are Wins
June 8, 2023
No matter who gets cast, it looks like we are in for a quality new take on Lois Lane! Thank the stars.
The Favored Pair
Watched a few projects from— ClarkQuill97 (@CQuill97) June 8, 2023
David Corenswet and suprisingly he has that Superman sauce. Watch Mrs Maisel and you will see that Rachel Brosnahan literally is Lois Lane. These are my picks from the candidates we know about. pic.twitter.com/KWoPQdamrE
I'M SO READY FOR THIS CLARK AND LOIS pic.twitter.com/Tdf2sdTK9P— mandy | TLM Era🧜♀️ (@BattinsonMarvel) June 8, 2023
David Corenswet as Superman and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor will be perfect— Ajmal (@Ajmal_30) June 8, 2023
If there is such a thing as DC casting consensus… this seems to be it, at the moment.
Bet Lex Leaving With Something
Hoult is in the running for Supes and Lex. He's pretty much like… pic.twitter.com/8oZadS3Xjo— Kyle W. (@kwilly462) June 8, 2023
I thought Hoult was gonna be Lex Luthor?— RJ (@ResonantJustice) June 8, 2023
Even if Nicholas Hoult doesn’t get cast as Superman, a lot of DC fans are betting he’ll be leaving with that Lex Luthor role…
Can’t Get Gosling???
Should have casted Ryan gostling pic.twitter.com/8YbOg4FHkt— Zeus (@ZeusLFG) June 8, 2023
Those Barbie trailers have some people thinking Ryan Gosling needs to double-down with Warner Bros. and play the other iconic hunk, Superman.
Too Cool For Superman
Hooray, more superhero films!— Calvin╭ರ_⊙ (@TisMoreorLess) June 8, 2023
And look! Another Superman movie…again…🙄 pic.twitter.com/tFkmKX3AFr
This new Superman movie’s greatest challenge isn’t casting: it’s overcoming the rampant cynicism of the modern world. That “S” REALLY better stand for “hope…”
SnyderBros Say…
The only Superman pic.twitter.com/L5EhkMhiic— Ed🎲 (@luvisbud) June 8, 2023
Wouldn’t be an accurate measure of the DC fandom without… all this.
THEY’RE ALL GOOD
They’re all good pic.twitter.com/sPF89IWIpZ— Smiso (@directorsmiso) June 8, 2023
It’s a weird feeling to see an overall positive reaction to this casting pool. It truly may be a new dawn at DC.
Superman: Legacy has a release date of July 11, 2025.