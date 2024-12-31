The Superman Trailer Completely Changed My View Of The Arrowverse

It doesn’t take X-ray vision to see it – the new trailer for Superman 2025 has given me a newfound respect for the Arrowverse. While the trailer effectively captured the attention of longtime DC Comics fans, it made me reevaluate the franchise in ways I never thought of before. Despite their flaws, the CW Network achieved something the DC Extended Universe often struggled with: delivering a successful and cohesive storyline to its fans.

Nearly a month has passed since the series finale of Superman & Lois, ending a 12-year run of DC characters on the CW. While Smallville could be argued to have given birth to the Arrowverse in 2001, the inclusion of the show did not take place until 2019, making Arrow the primary creator of the franchise. During that time, they crafted an expansive universe – one that spanned countless heroes, villains, time periods, and realities. As the Superman movie prepares to usher in a new era of DC storytelling, it’s clear that the Arrowverse laid most of the groundwork for this undertaking, proving that intertwined narratives thrive when they are treated with care.



A Newfound Respect For The Arrowverse

The Arrowverse has often been insulted for its low-budget CGI, weak writing, and inconsistent storylines. However, after watching the Superman trailer, I have a newfound respect for what those shows managed to accomplish under tight restrictions. Superman took just 6-7 weeks to film, to fulfill a runtime of over two hours. However, the creative teams behind Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Batwoman, Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, and Superman & Lois created complex plots and emotional stories within only 8 days between episodes, to deliver 40-minute runtimes of content each week, while also juggling multiple other shows. Despite these limitations, they managed to deliver countless unforgettable moments, from Barry Allen’s heroic sacrifices to Oliver Queen’s final bow.

Missed Opportunities: Superman Will Deliver What the Arrowverse Couldn’t

For all of its achievements, the Arrowverse did manage to leave several narrative threads unresolved, and some ideas never reached their full potential. One of the most frustrating opportunities that was never explored more was the tease of John Diggle finding a Green Lantern ring. Fans waited eagerly for this storyline to materialize, but it was sadly left as a cliffhanger when Arrow came to a close. In contrast, the Superman trailer confirmed that Nathan Fillion will star as Guy Gardner, a fan-favorite among the Green Lantern Corps. This portrayal alone showcases James Gunn’s commitment to exploring the cosmic side of the DC Universe, in a way that the CW wasn’t able to do.

While Krypto was included at the end of Superman & Lois, the CW never took much time to delve deeper into his story. Mainly due to budget limitations, visual effects required, and the extensive training needed to create these adventures in live action, it was difficult to realize Krypto’s full potential on the small screen. Luckily, the upcoming film will not be operating under such tight restraints, and given Krypto’s presence in the Superman trailer, he will play a far more prominent role to showcase his connection to the Man of Steel.

In Arrow, Echo Kellum’s Curtis Holt was portrayed as an endearing tech genius and loyal ally, often serving as comic relief while showcasing his brilliance through inventions like the T-Spheres. His character arc leaned heavily into vulnerability, optimism, and a lighthearted demeanor, making him a relatable figure through the darker tones of the show. However, the brief glimpse of Mister Terrific in the Superman trailer suggests he will have a more confident and authoritative portrayal, aligning more closely with his comic book counterpart. This version appears calculated, and self-assured, emphasizing his role as one of the world’s smartest men. Looking ahead, if done correctly, Gunn could even use Isabela Merced’s Hawkgirl to bring the Justice Society of America into the new DCU.

The Arrowverse Paved The Way For Superman

While the Superman film represents a new chapter for the DC Universe, it is important to acknowledge the foundation laid by the CW. Before Arrow, the idea of an interconnected superhero television universe was uncharted territory. However, the franchise proved that audiences would be willing to invest in longer narratives if given important crossovers, life-changing events and surprise Easter eggs. For example, when Crisis on Infinite Earths took place, the CW not only united all of its shows in one narrative but managed to celebrate decades of DC storytelling across film and television. From surprise cameos by Tom Welling, Burt Ward, Tom Ellis, Robert Wuhl, Wil Wheaton, and Erica Durance to the induction of the Titans, Doom Patrol, Swamp Thing, and Stargirl, the massive event proved comic book-style crossovers can work on-screen, even with business constraints holding them back.

Without these milestones, it’s hard to imagine Warner Bros. and James Gunn having the confidence to greenlight a project like Superman, given the vast amount of Justice League members set to star in the movie. In many ways, the Arrowverse itself was an experiment of superhero storytelling, which ultimately paved the way for bigger projects to be created in the future. While the CW’s portrayal of DC characters may have had its flaws, they were important to DC fans, and just like the film, will forever remain a legacy.

Superman will be released in theaters on July 11th.