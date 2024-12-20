Superman Movie: Who Is Mister Terrific?

Superman released its first teaser trailer, and the reception has been overwhelmingly positive. Fans got their first look at many DCU characters, including Mister Terrific, played by Edi Gathegi. DC fans who don’t read comics have encountered a version of Mister Terrific before, in The Flash, but that one was much different from the comic version. Mister Terrific first appeared in 1997’s The Spectre #54 and since then has played a rather important role in the comics and has amassed a reputation among fans as being equal to or better than Batman. Mister Terrific is a lesser-known hero, but deserves his flowers.

Mister Terrific Is a Legacy Hero Who Has Made His Mantle His Own

Micheal Holt was a gold medal-winning Olympic decathlete and also held multiple PhDs. He was known as a prodigy from a young age and considered one of the smartest people on the planet. He got married to a woman named Paula, who died in a car accident. Despondent, Michael decided to take up the mantle of Golden Age hero Mister Terrific, whose motto of “Fair Play” appealed to Michael. He founded his corporation, Terrifitech, and created his T-spheres, voice-controlled spheres that he could use for nearly anything.

As Mister Terrific, he joined the Justice Society of America, the modern version of the original Golden Age superteam, becoming the brains of the group. Mister Terrific’s intelligence and technological know-how made him the perfect tech hero. He was also in near-perfect physical condition, making him a fierce hand-to-hand combatant. Eventually, Terrific was elected as chairperson of the Justice Society, a role that he held for years.

Later, he would found his own team, known as the Terrifics, which consisted of himself, Metamorpho, Plastic Man, and Phantom Girl. In fact, in the Superman (2025) trailer, it looks like Guy Gardner and Hawkgirl are wearing costumes that match the ones worn by the Terrifics. The Terrifics squad was short-lived but is beloved by many DC fans.

Mister Terrific has moved beyond the Justice Society in recent years, mostly working with the Justice League. His Terrifitech is a chief supplier of technology for the superhero community, and he’s employed Wally West, the current Flash, for several years. With the return of the Justice League in the new Justice League Unlimited comic, Mister Terrific has joined the team, working as the tech specialist on the new Justice League Satellite. Bottom line: Mister Terrific is everything that Batman is – a super genius, an amazing tactician, and a cunning hand-to-hand combatant – but without the chip on his shoulder, making him a welcome addition to the DCU.

Echo Kellum as Curtis Holt / Mister Terrific in Arrow

Fans of the DC Arrowverse got to know a version of Mister Terrific, played by actor Echo Kellum. While a nice ode to the character, the Arrowverse’s “Curtis Holt” was a departure from what Mister Terrific traditionally is. Superman will be the first comic-accurate version of the character we get in live-action.

Superman (2025) premieres on July 11, 2025.