Krypto Could Be Superman’s Best Character (Or Gunn’s Biggest Mistake)

James Gunn’s Superman trailer includes the Man of Steel’s canine pal Krypto the Superdog, who may be the most polarizing element of the movie. The Superman trailer provides the first proper tease of Gunn’s upcoming DCU, with David Corenswet’s Superman dealing with a lot of challenges and hardships in the trailer. Fortunately, his loyal dog Krypto is on hand to provide Kal-El with some support. Krypto was teased by Gunn in the lead-up to the Superman trailer – and was featured in on of the first promo images. While Krypto brings some undeniable charm and lovability to the Superman trailer, his role in the movie might not be as easy to sell audiences on.

Krypto Is Hard To Pull Off In Live-Action

While Krypto the Superdog has been a feature of DC Comics for decades, his live-action appearances have been few and far between. The reason for that is simple: Krypto is just difficult to translate to the screen in a live-action format. While the role of Krypto in 2022’s DC animated movie DC’s League of Super Pets ran with the magic and whimsy of a super-powered canine superhero, the contrast of Krypto’s live-action roles shows how bringing him to life in live-action often comes with considerable modification.

Clark Kent’s dog Shelby in Smallville was the subject of lab experiments and was as loyal to Clark as one would expect Superman’s dog to be. At the same time, Clark giving Shelby the moniker of Krypto acted as more of an Easter egg than a proper name. Krypto’s appearance on Superman & Lois also didn’t happen until the final epilogue of the last season, and even then, Tyler Hoechlin’s Superman had advanced into old age with his life as Superman mostly behind him, with Krypto serving as a loyal companion with no superpowers. James Gunn’s Superman is, in a sense, the first real attempt to truly adapt Krypto the Superdog into live-action as an active player in Superman’s world.

Gunn’s Krypto If A Fitting DC Comics Homage

When it comes to Gunn’s take on Krypto, he seems to be swinging for the fences with the super-powered canine. The Superman trailer shows Superman, seemingly wounded and exhausted, crash-landing in the Arctic, whistling for Krypto, and asking him to “Take me home“, with Krypto pulling Superman through the snow by his cape.

That obviously indicates super-strength as one of Krypto’s powers from the comics, while he also exhibits super-speed as he zooms through the snow like a snow plow. On top of having essentially the same powers as David Corenswet’s Superman, Krypto also carries a flowing red cape complete with Superman’s S-shield. While Gunn has made clear that Krypto won’t be a talking dog in Superman, his version of Krypto realizes the super-pet’s power and presence perfectly. Granted, this breed of dog Gunn has cast as Krypto is very different than the Golden Retriever breed usually seen in comics, but it seems DCU Krypto will also be an Easter egg ode to some of Gunn’s real-life pets. That personal touch could either make Krypto even more endearing to viewers – or come off as an egotistical choice that bucks comic book tradition.

Superman’s Krypto Will Either Be Great or A Major Flaw

Gunn’s previous comic book movies tend to have animal characters and side-kicks of sorts, such as Rocket Raccoon in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, or Weasel in The Suicide Squad and Creature Commandos. Though Krypto won’t talk, Gunn’s evident ability to make anthropomorphic animals into break-out characters could spell good things for the reception of Krypto’s role in Superman.

On the other hand, the fact that every preceding live-action Superman property has gone out of its way to modify Krypto (if not omit him) also speaks to the inherent silliness of the character at a conceptual level. Adorable or not, a super-powered dog with a cape reads like a very goofy element in a superhero movie that’s trying to have genuine stakes and challenges for Superman. If Gunn can’t work the same magic with Krypto the Superdog that he did with Groot, Rocket Raccoon, and Weasel, Krypto might end up being a major Achille’s Heel of his Superman film. Superman himself might be the most iconic superhero in existence, but Krypto the Superdog in (what is, for all intents and purposes) his live-action debut could either win over or annoy audiences.

Superman will be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.