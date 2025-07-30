First Photo of David Corenswet’s Surprise Second Character in Superman Released by DC

Superman plunged fans into the deepest reaches of DC Universe lore, introducing the concept of interdimensional portals, superpowered beings of all kinds, and, yes, even evil clones. SPOILERS: As many fans theorized before the Superman‘s release, the mysterious masked villain “Ultraman” working for Lex Luthor was a clone of Clark Kent/Superman, with actor David Corenswet playing both parts. The climactic act of the film saw Superman and Ultraman trade blows across Metropolis, as Lex Luthor’s interdimensional portal threatened to tear the city apart literally.

Even two weeks after Superman‘s release, James Gunn and DC Studios are still being very careful about letting any spoilers about the Ultraman twist reveal leak to the public. Less cautious, however, was Superman actress María Gabriela De Faría, who shared the first photo of Corenswet as Ultraman, unmasked, with the caption, “David Corenswet as you know who.”

María Gabriela De Faría played Angela Spica (aka The Engineer), a former soldier-turned-nanotech cyborg who serves as a member of Lex Luthor’s “PlanetWatch” squad, alongside Ultraman. As such, she had a lot of scenes – including some major action sequences – alongside Ultraman. That seems to be exactly the kind of moment that De Faría captured in the photo above.

The Instagram post seems to have been deleted (at the time of writing this), most likely because this behind-the-scenes look jumps the gun(n) on DC Studios for officially releasing still images of Ultraman unmasked being released. At the moment, many DC fans would love to get a closer look at Corenswet as Ultraman; there is a very big theory that we haven’t seen the last of the character in the DCU. Superman only bested his clone by knocking the mindless brute into a black hole within the portal rift; as the theory goes, Ultraman will have a brutal return trip back to Earth ahead of him, and when he arrives, he’ll have become Superman’s twisted, backwards-talking foe, Bizarro.

Even though it was telegraphed early on that Ultraman was a Superman clone, it was still impressive to see David Corenswet take on that additional role and sell the Superman vs. Ultraman twin slugfest. If fans had any doubts about Corenswet’s talent and range as an actor, they can put them to bed.

Superman is now playing in theaters.