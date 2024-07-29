Superman merchandise is flying off shelves. The first official movie-based items — including T-shirts, hats, pins, and a limited-edition foil cover version of DC Comics’ All-Star Superman #1 bearing James Gunn’s Superman logo — were offered for sale at the DC booth at San Diego Comic-Con, along with collectibles inspired by DC Studios’ upcoming Creature Commandos. For fans at home, Warner Bros. Discovery debuted merchandise designed exclusively for the online DC Shop featuring the Superman S-shield as it appears in the 2025 movie — which also sold out faster than a speeding bullet.

While the DC Shop’s Superman movie apparel is currently sold out, fans can enter their email on the official website to be notified when the items are back in stock. A basic shirt is currently available here at Hot Topic.

The movie, which will release in theaters in July 2025, tells the story of Kal-El’s “journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his humanupbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas,” according to the official synopsis. “He is the embodiment oftruth, justice, and the American way, guided by human kindness in aworld that sees kindness as old-fashioned.”

David Corenswet (Twisters) is playing the younger Man of Steel, leading a cast that includes Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Daily Planet reporter Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult (the X-Men movies) as Lex Luthor, and María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as The Authority’s Angela Spica/the Engineer.

Set in the new DC Universe, Superman also stars Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Neva Howell and Pruitt Taylor Vince as Ma and Pa Kent, Terence Rosemore and Sara Sampaio as Luthor toadies Otis and Eve Teschmacher, and features a superhero ensemble that includes Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), the Guy Gardner Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), and Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan).

Gunn appeared virtually at SDCC to debut the new DC Studios logo and the first Creature Commandos trailer, but it’s “too soon” to show anything from the still-shooting Superman, according to producer and DC Studios co-chief Peter Safran.

“A year is truthfully a long time for a campaign and so, from ourperspective, I think we go stronger and harder over a shorter period,rather than stretching it out,” Safran said in a recent interview. “That’s our instinct on that.”

DC Studios’ Superman soars into theaters July 11th, 2025.