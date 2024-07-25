James Gunn’s Superman Skipping SDCC 2024 Because It’s “Too Soon” to Show Anything

DC isn’t skipping San Diego Comic Con this year, but James Gunn’s Superman is. Why? Well, because they don’t want to spend 12 months promoting the movie and wearing out its welcome. That’s according to Gunn’s partner, Peter Safran, who talked with TheWrap about the first movie to come out of the new DC Universe. Since SDCC will take place from July 23rd through 27th next year, it does mean the DC team will lose their chance to promote the movie at Comic Con — but it’s likely that if the movie is a success, they’ll still be celebrating it two weeks later anyway.

The movies side of DC won’t be presenting at San Diego Comic Con, even as DC the comics publisher has a bunch of huge news tied to their new DC All In initiative. Gunn’s Creature Commandos, an animated series that serves as the first official launch of the new DC Universe onscreen, is represented as well.

“From my perspective, it’s just too soon,” Safran told TheWrap. “A year is truthfully a long time for a campaign and so, from our perspective, I think we go stronger and harder over a shorter period, rather than stretching it out. That’s our instinct on that.”

He also noted that while Superman is very close to completion, Gunn hasn’t finished actually shooting the movie yet. Obviously, there could be teaser footage if that’s where the studio’s instincts were, but that isn’t something Gunn has ever seemed especially enthusiastic about in the past.

“James hasn’t wrapped yet. I think when you put your first foot forward, for us, for our first theatrical live-action experience, there’s a lot of expectation on that,” Safran explained. “And we really have to make sure we deliver every step of the way, but certainly with the first time out. So that’s why we opted not to be there.”

Superman stars David Corenswet as the title character, with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Little is known about the story, other than that it will involve a version of Superman who is settled into his role as the world’s protector, but who also has a network of allies to fall back on. Superman will also star Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Terence Rosemore as Otis, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, and Christopher McDonald as Ron Troupe.

Gunn is lining up some familiar talent on the project, with cinematographer Henry Braham (The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3); production designer Beth Mickle (The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3); costume designer Judianna Makovsky (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Avengers: Endgame); and art director David Scott (Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Spider-Man: No Way Home). Casting is by Yellowstone and Oppenheimer‘s John Papsidera.

Superman flies into cinemas on July 11th, 2025.