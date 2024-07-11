DC Announces SDCC 2024 Panel and Exclusives List

San Diego Comic-Con is just a matter of weeks away, and the iconic event has been established as a major occasion for fans of all things geek culture. Companies and studios are starting to unveil their plans for the weekend-long event, and it looks like DC is joining in. On Thursday, DC officially revealed their schedule for San Diego Comic-Con 2024, confirming the array of panels and exclusive items that convention attendees can check out. The multi-level DC booth, which will be #4545 on the convention floor, will provide fans with the opportunity to purchase a number of exclusive collectibles, including the first official merchandise for DC Studios’ Superman and Creature Commandos.

Across the weekend, fans will also be able to attend panels about DC’s publishing initiatives, including DC’s Absolute Power crossover event, and a special Jim Lee & Friends panel. The weekend will also offer several panels for DC’s upcoming television shows, with programming involving My Adventures with Superman, The Penguin, Harley Quinn, Kite Man: Hell Yeah! and the final season of Superman & Lois.

DC Shop Exclusives

Available only at the DC Booth, Warner Bros. Discovery’s DC Shop is offering fans the first official merchandise from the highly anticipated film Superman by director James Gunn. In addition to a new design exclusive to DC Shop, the collection also features the newly unveiled Superman S-shield as it will appear in the upcoming film, currently in production.

Also available at the DC Booth from Warner Bros. Discovery’s DC Shop is the first official merchandise for Creature Commandos, the upcoming animated series from Warner Bros. Animation, and James Gunn.

DC Shop will also offer exclusive must-have items for DC Super Hero fans and Super-Villains enthusiasts across apparel, collectibles and accessories! Highlights include an all-new tote for all your Comic-Con goodies, inspired by Batman: The Animated Series and featuring Batman, Robin, and Batgirl along with The Joker, Mr. Freeze and Catwoman. Fans can celebrate 85 Years of Batman with a new “Born in Gotham City” premium varsity jacket, “Greetings from Gotham City” hoodie, and a Mystery Pin Collection.

Additional items include tees and hoodies with unique designs honoring Wonder Woman and The Joker/Harley Quinn’s “Mad Love” by Phantom City Creative, an epic, numbered limited edition DC Super Heroes “Rebirth” hoodie, and much more!

On sale in DC’s expanded new booth will be a wide variety of comic books, graphic novels, and new merchandise from DC. While supplies last, DC will be selling limited printings of special edition foil covers for Absolute Power #1, All-Star Superman #1 and Batman #150, a McFarlane Toys Action Figure variant of Batman Beyond #1, a new animation-themed Creature Commandos #1 variant cover (includes Frankenstein: Agent of Shade #1 and the first appearance of the Creature Commandos in Weird War Tales #93), a special edition foil cover (6-5/8″ x 10-3/16″) SDCC 2024 Exclusive Absolute Batman Ashcan, a Golden Age-sized (7-3/4″ x 10-1/2″) facsimile edition of Detective Comics #27 with a movie homage cover, convention-exclusive graphic novels with metal covers for Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong, Batman Vol. 1: Failsafe (with a movie homage cover) and Wonder Woman Vol. 1: Outlaw, an oversized (11″ x 17″) pencil-and-ink flip-book variant of Batman: Hush #1, and more.

Thursday, July 25th

12:45pm-1:45pm. ABSOLUTE POWER. (DC Comics Panel)

Join some of DC’s top story tellers in a can’t-miss panel that dives deeper into DC Comics’ 2024 blockbuster Summer event, and beyond. Room: 6DE

Friday, July 26th

1:45pm-2:45pm. JIM LEE & FRIENDS. (DC Panel)

Jim Lee (DC President, Publisher, and Chief Creative Officer) is on hand to bring out a few of his friends for discussions and reveals that will have everyone talking long after the Con is over! You won’t want to miss this. Room: 6DE

8:15pm-9:15pm. HARLEY QUINN & KITE MAN: HELL YEAH! (Max Original Panel)

Featuring sneak peeks at unreleased Kite Man: Hell Yeah! scenes and a look at what’s in store for Harley Quinn’s upcoming fifth season, join the cast and creators for a special discussion spanning both Max Original adult animated series from DC and Warner Bros. Animation. Panelists include Lake Bell (“Poison Ivy”), Matt Oberg (“Kite Man”), James Adomian (“Bane”), Dean Lorey (EP) virtual, Justin Halpern (EP), Patrick Schumacker (EP). Moderated by Damian Holbrook, TV Guide. Room 6BCF

Saturday, July 27th

10:00am-11:00am. MY ADVENTURES WITH SUPERMAN. (Screening Presentation & Panel)

Join executive producers Jake Wyatt, Josie Campbell, Brendan Clogher, and voice cast members Jack Quaid, Alice Lee, Ishmel Sahid, and Kiana Madeira as they answer your burning questions from season 2. Plus get the early scoop on all the action, comedy, and romance that awaits Clark, Lois, and Jimmy in Season 3. Airing on Adult Swim, My Adventures with Superman is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Room: Indigo Ballroom, Hilton Bayfront

11:15am-12:15pm. SUPERMAN & LOIS. (Special Video Presentation and Q&A, presented by Warner Bros. Television)

Join executive producers Todd Helbing and Brent Fletcher with series stars Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as they make their Comic-Con debut in Hall H! After season 3 ended on a major cliffhanger, fans won’t want to miss an exclusive trailer for the epic final season and learn what’s in store as Clark and Lois continue to navigate the challenges of parenthood while saving the world. Season 4 of SUPERMAN & LOIS returns with a special two-hour premiere event on Thursday, October 17 on The CW. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, SUPERMAN & LOIS is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Batwoman, Supergirl), Todd Helbing (The Flash, Black Sails), Brent Fletcher (Lost, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Sarah Schechter (All American, Riverdale), and Geoff Johns (Titans, DC’s Stargirl).

Room: Hall H

12:30pm-1:30pm. WHAT’S HAPPENING IN THE DC MULTIVERSE. (DC Comics Panel)

Hear directly from some of the superstar writers and artists that are creating epic new storylines that push DC’s Super Heroes and Super-Villains beyond their limits in bold new adventures. Room: 6DE

1:45pm-2:45pm. GOTHAM CITY. (DC Comics Panel)

Walk the dark and gritty streets of the DC Universe with top DC Talent for news and surprises involving Batman and the other protectors of Gotham City. Room: 6DE

2:45pm-3:45pm. Batman: Caped Crusader (Screening Presentation & Panel)

Join executive producer Matt Reeves and cast members Hamish Linklater, Jamie Chung and Minnie Driver for the world-premiere screening of the upcoming and highly anticipated series followed by a moderated Q&A where they will discuss their characters and tease key storylines in the upcoming season. From Warner Bros. Animation, Bad Robot Productions, 6th & Idaho, and based on DC characters, the series is a reimagining of the Batman mythology through the visionary lens of executive producers J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, and Bruce Timm. Batman: Caped Crusader executive producers also include Ed Brubaker, James Tucker, Daniel Pipski, Rachel Rusch Rich, and Sam Register. Room: 6BCF

4:45pm-5:45pm. THE PENGUIN. (HBO Original Panel)

The HBO® Original limited series, from Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios, continues Matt Reeves’ The Batman epic crime saga and centers on the character played by Colin Farrell in the film. The series debuts on HBO in September. Panelists include Colin Farrell—virtually (Oz Cobb aka “The Penguin” / EP), Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Matt Reeves (EP), Lauren LeFranc (Showrunner / EP), and Dylan Clark (EP). Moderated by Josh Horowitz, Host, MTV & Happy Sad Confused podcast. Room: Hall H

Sunday, July 28th

11:15am-12:15pm. DC BOOK CLUB. (DC Comics Panel)

DC highlights some of the creators behind the publisher’s popular young adult graphic novels, with exciting announcements about titles arriving soon! Star writers and artists will be discussing their fan-favorite projects and will be drawing your favorite DC characters. Room: 6DE

In-Booth Events

Throughout the weekend, signings at the DC booth will include DC President, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee, James Tynion IV (The Nice House by the Sea), Mark Waid (Absolute Power), Raphael Grampá (Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham), Joshua Williamson (Superman), Tom Taylor (Nightwing), Mariko Tamaki (Zatanna: Bring Down the House) and more! Special guests in the DC Booth will be AEW Wrestlers Swerve Strickland, Will Ospreay, Orange Cassidy, Toni Storm, Darby Allin and Britt Baker.

Beginning Thursday, July 25, fans can visit the DC Booth (#4545) on the convention center floor at San Diego Comic-Con to see one of Oz Cobb’s iconic suits from The Penguin.

From 1pm-2pm on Thursday to Sunday, the DC Community team will be giving away a SDCC-exclusive poster of Jock’s Justice League vs Godzilla vs Kong #5 variant cover to all booth visitors who show proof of their DC Discord server membership while supplies last. The DC Community team will also be giving away exclusive DCUI ULTRA pins to DC Booth attendees who show proof of subscription to DCUI ULTRA while supplies last.

Every night from 6pm on Thursday to Saturday, DC invites fans to play The Joker is Wild, a game show hosted by Tim Sheridan. Fans will get a chance to play a decidedly different DC spin on the classic slot-machine trivia game while at SDCC! Can you conjure up three Jokers and answer the question correctly? Swing by the DC Booth on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 6pm to test your DC knowledge, press your luck, and win a fabulous prize!

Off-Site Events

NAFTOS, a global leader in collectible “Phygital” (physical and digital) products, will officially launch Pop Art Animation Cels at San Diego Comic-Con with five exclusive editions, including three Batman Animation Pop Art Animation Cels. Animation cels, cherished for their historical significance and artistic value, hold a special place in the hearts of animation fans and collectors alike. Limited to just 100 pieces per design, each cel is individually numbered and sealed for security, accompanied by an exclusive convention sticker. Additionally, special embellishments have been added to enhance the exclusivity and appeal of each cel. A free digital twin is also included, which can be accessed by scanning the QR code on the certificate of authenticity. The SDCC exclusive Pop Art Animation Cel will be available at Booth #5613.

Cartamundi, the worldwide leader in playing cards, will be unveiling the newest collection of DC Hybrid Trading Cards by Hro during San Diego Comic-Con. Sink your fangs into Hro’s latest limited-edition trading cards collection, inspired by DC vs. Vampires, dropping exclusively at San Diego Comic-Con 2024! Collect brand-new original artwork of fan-favorite characters, including Batman, Vampire Wonder Woman, and Vampire Green Lantern. Scan your cards into the Hro mobile app to complete your collection and rise up the DC vs. Vampires leaderboard to unlock incredible Rewards Cards featuring Vampire Punchline, Vampire Poison Ivy, and Black Lightning. The SDCC exclusive DC vs. Vampires collection will be available at Booth #4337.

Funko (Booth #5341) and Mondo (Booth #5137) will also offer must-have DC exclusives at SDCC, including a “Batman Returns“ poster by Dan Hipp, an All Star Batman & Robin the Boy Wonder #1 poster and a Superman #205 poster by Jim Lee, a “Batman“ (1989) Original Motion Picture Score 2XLP + Graphic Novel Box Set, and a POP! Heroes Batman/Superman Fusion collectible figure.

Available at Booth #3029, Mattel Creations will also offer the following exclusives in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to celebrate 85 Years of Batman in 2024: