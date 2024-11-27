Super/Man: Christopher Reeve Documentary Sets HBO and Max Streaming Date

This December, you’ll believe a man can fly. Following a limited run in theaters and an exclusive window on PVOD, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story is officially set to debut on HBO (8:00-9:45 p.m. ET/PT) and will be available to stream on Max starting December 7. The award-winning documentary was acquired by Warner Bros. Discovery’s DC Studios, HBO Documentary Films, and CNN Films out of the Sundance Film Festival, where it premiered to critical acclaim: Super/Man has a 98 percent approval from critics and audiences alike on Rotten Tomatoes, where it received both the Certified Fresh and Verified Hot badges.

The documentary features never-before-seen home movies and personal archives that recounts the tragic and redemptive story of actor and activist Christopher Reeve, best known for playing the Man of Steel in 1978’s Superman movie and its sequels, 1980’s Superman II, 1983’s Superman III, and 1987’s Superman IV: The Quest for Peace.

Following a life-altering accident, Christopher Reeve persevered, by using his fame to speak of hope and to change our perception of paralysis, all while remaining a dedicated activist, actor and filmmaker, devoted dad, and loving husband to Dana Reeve, the heart of the Reeve family. Their children — Will Reeve, Matthew Reeve, and Alexandra Reeve Givens — appear throughout the documentary, which features archival footage of Dana Reeve, his best friend and Juilliard classmate Robin Williams, Reeve’s parents, Franklin Reeve and Barbara Johnson, and Superman director Richard Donner.

Chronicling his personal and professional life before and after the near-fatal horseback riding accident in 1995 that left him paralyzed from the neck down, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story uses Reeve’s own words, as well as intimate input from his closest family members and friends, to paint a rich, nuanced portrait of a man who refused to be defined by his physicality and who proved that you don’t need tights and a cape to be a hero.



Illustrated with a multitude of film clips of Reeve as Superman, as well as his other roles and the films he directed, and including never-before-seen, intimate home movies and an extraordinary trove of personal archive material, the film also features the first-ever extended interviews filmed with Reeve’s children, as well as insight from Reeve’s brother, his first wife Gae Exton, and Hollywood colleagues and friends such as Susan Sarandon, Glenn Close, Whoopi Goldberg, Jeff Daniels, and Superman producer Pierre Spengler.



“A moving and cinematic story of bravery and perseverance, triumph and tragedy, love and devotion, this documentary tells the remarkable story of a man who not only embodied a supernatural hero on screen, but also through his dedication and endurance, became a real life hero and symbol of hope to his wife, his family and the millions of people he touched throughout his life,” the synopsis states.

Where to Watch Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story Online

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story is currently available to rent ($5.99) or purchase ($14.99) digitally on Apple TV, Prime Video, and Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu). After its HBO premiere at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO, the feature-length documentary will be able to stream on demand on Max.