Watch the Superman 5-Film Collection 4K Trailer

You'll believe a man can fly — now in 4K Ultra HD. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has released the 4K trailer for the Superman: 1978–1987 5-Film Collection, the first time all four films starring Christopher Reeve as DC's Man of Steel are available to own in a remastered 4K collection. (Previously, the only Superman movie remastered in Ultra High Definition was director Richard Donner's 1978 original.) The box set will release as part of the year-long centennial celebration for the 100th anniversary of Warner Bros. Studio and collects Superman: The Movie, Superman II, Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut, Superman III, and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace.

The Superman 1978–1987 5-Film Collection features five films across 10 discs — UHD Blu-rays with the feature films in 4K with HDR and Blu-ray discs with the features and extras in HD — plus digital versions of each film. The set is also available as a steelbook collection exclusive to Amazon, which comes complete with a Superman '78 #1 comic book, photo book, lenticular card, and certificate of authenticity.

Watch the 4K trailer below and keep scrolling for the full list of special features. Superman 1978–1987 5-Film Collection will be available to purchase on Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc and digitally on April 18th.

(Photo: Warner Bros. Home Entertainment)

Superman 1978–1987 5-Film Collection Special Features



Superman: The Movie Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack contains the following previously released special features on Blu-ray Disc:

Commentary by Ilya Salkind and Pierre Spangler

The Making of Superman – vintage featurette

– vintage featurette Superman and the Mole-Men – vintage featurette

– vintage featurette Super-Rabbit – 1943 WB cartoon

– 1943 WB cartoon Snafuperman – 1944 WB cartoon

– 1944 WB cartoon Stupor Duck – 1956 WB cartoon

– 1956 WB cartoon TV Spot

Teaser Trailer

Theatrical Trailer

Superman II Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack contains the following previously released special features on Blu-ray Disc:

Commentary by Ilya Salkind and Pierre Spengler

The Making of Superman II – 1980 TV Special

– 1980 TV Special Superman's Soufflé – Deleted Scene

First Flight

Fleischer Studios' Superman vintage cartoons Superman The Mechanical Monster Billion Dollar Limited The Arctic Giant The Bulleteers The Magnetic Telescope Electric Earthquake Volcano Terror on the Midway

Theatrical Trailer

Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack contains the following previously released special features on Blu-ray Disc:

Commentary by Richard Donner and Tom Mankiewicz

Introduction by Richard Donner – featurette

– featurette Superman II: Restoring the Vision – featurette

– featurette Deleted Scenes Lex and Ms. Teschmacher Head North Lex and Ms. Teschmacher Head South The Villains Enter the Fortress He's All Yours, Boys Clarke and Jimmy Lex's Gateway

Famous Studios vintage cartoons Japoteurs Showdown Eleventh Hour Destruction, Inc. The Mummy Strikes Jungle Drums The Underground World Secret Agent



Superman III Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack contains the following previously released special features on Blu-ray Disc:

Commentary by Ilya Salkind and Pierre Spengler

The Making of Superman III – 1983 TV Special

– 1983 TV Special Deleted Scenes Save My Baby To the Rescue Making Up Going to See the Boss Hatching the Plan The Con Rooftop Ski Boss Wants This to Go Superman Honored Gus' Speech Hanging Up on Brad

Theatrical Trailer

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack contains the following previously released special features on Blu-ray Disc:

Commentary by Mark Rosenthal

Superman 50th Anniversary Special – 1988 TV Special

– 1988 TV Special Deleted Scenes Clark's Morning Jeremy's Letter Superman's Visit Nuclear Man's Prototype Metropolis After Hours Lex Ponders Flying Sequence (Extended Scene) Battle in Smallville Battle in the U.S.S.R. Nuclear Arms Race Superman's Sickness Red Alert By My Side Lark and Lacy Say Goodbye No Borders

Theatrical Trailer

The Superman 1978–1987 5-Film Collection is available to own April 18th from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.