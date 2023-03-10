Watch the Superman 5-Film Collection 4K Trailer

By Cameron Bonomolo

You'll believe a man can fly — now in 4K Ultra HD. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has released the 4K trailer for the Superman: 1978–1987 5-Film Collection, the first time all four films starring Christopher Reeve as DC's Man of Steel are available to own in a remastered 4K collection. (Previously, the only Superman movie remastered in Ultra High Definition was director Richard Donner's 1978 original.) The box set will release as part of the year-long centennial celebration for the 100th anniversary of Warner Bros. Studio and collects Superman: The MovieSuperman IISuperman II: The Richard Donner CutSuperman III, and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace.

The Superman 1978–1987 5-Film Collection features five films across 10 discs — UHD Blu-rays with the feature films in 4K with HDR and Blu-ray discs with the features and extras in HD — plus digital versions of each film. The set is also available as a steelbook collection exclusive to Amazon, which comes complete with a Superman '78 #1 comic book, photo book, lenticular card, and certificate of authenticity.

Watch the 4K trailer below and keep scrolling for the full list of special features. Superman 1978–1987 5-Film Collection will be available to purchase on Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc and digitally on April 18th.

See th e Superman 5-Film Collection 4K Blu-ray Set on Amazon
superman-5-film-collection-4k.jpg
(Photo: Warner Bros. Home Entertainment)

Superman 1978–1987 5-Film Collection Special Features

Superman: The Movie Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack contains the following previously released special features on Blu-ray Disc:

  • Commentary by Ilya Salkind and Pierre Spangler
  • The Making of Superman – vintage featurette
  • Superman and the Mole-Men – vintage featurette
  • Super-Rabbit – 1943 WB cartoon
  • Snafuperman – 1944 WB cartoon
  • Stupor Duck – 1956 WB cartoon
  • TV Spot
  • Teaser Trailer
  • Theatrical Trailer

Superman II Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack contains the following previously released special features on Blu-ray Disc:

  • Commentary by Ilya Salkind and Pierre Spengler
  • The Making of Superman II – 1980 TV Special
  • Superman's Soufflé – Deleted Scene
  • First Flight
  • Fleischer Studios' Superman vintage cartoons
    • Superman
    • The Mechanical Monster
    • Billion Dollar Limited
    • The Arctic Giant
    • The Bulleteers
    • The Magnetic Telescope
    • Electric Earthquake
    • Volcano
    • Terror on the Midway
  • Theatrical Trailer

Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack contains the following previously released special features on Blu-ray Disc:

  • Commentary by Richard Donner and Tom Mankiewicz
  • Introduction by Richard Donner – featurette
  • Superman II: Restoring the Vision – featurette
  • Deleted Scenes
    • Lex and Ms. Teschmacher Head North
    • Lex and Ms. Teschmacher Head South
    • The Villains Enter the Fortress
    • He's All Yours, Boys
    • Clarke and Jimmy
    • Lex's Gateway
  • Famous Studios vintage cartoons
    • Japoteurs
    • Showdown
    • Eleventh Hour
    • Destruction, Inc.
    • The Mummy Strikes
    • Jungle Drums
    • The Underground World
    • Secret Agent

Superman III Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack contains the following previously released special features on Blu-ray Disc:

  • Commentary by Ilya Salkind and Pierre Spengler
  • The Making of Superman III – 1983 TV Special
  • Deleted Scenes
    • Save My Baby
    • To the Rescue
    • Making Up
    • Going to See the Boss
    • Hatching the Plan
    • The Con
    • Rooftop Ski
    • Boss Wants This to Go
    • Superman Honored
    • Gus' Speech
    • Hanging Up on Brad
  • Theatrical Trailer

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack contains the following previously released special features on Blu-ray Disc:

  • Commentary by Mark Rosenthal
  • Superman 50th Anniversary Special – 1988 TV Special
  • Deleted Scenes
    • Clark's Morning
    • Jeremy's Letter
    • Superman's Visit
    • Nuclear Man's Prototype
    • Metropolis After Hours
    • Lex Ponders
    • Flying Sequence (Extended Scene)
    • Battle in Smallville
    • Battle in the U.S.S.R.
    • Nuclear Arms Race
    • Superman's Sickness
    • Red Alert
    • By My Side
    • Lark and Lacy Say Goodbye
    • No Borders
  • Theatrical Trailer

The Superman 1978–1987 5-Film Collection is available to own April 18th from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

