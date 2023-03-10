Watch the Superman 5-Film Collection 4K Trailer
You'll believe a man can fly — now in 4K Ultra HD. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has released the 4K trailer for the Superman: 1978–1987 5-Film Collection, the first time all four films starring Christopher Reeve as DC's Man of Steel are available to own in a remastered 4K collection. (Previously, the only Superman movie remastered in Ultra High Definition was director Richard Donner's 1978 original.) The box set will release as part of the year-long centennial celebration for the 100th anniversary of Warner Bros. Studio and collects Superman: The Movie, Superman II, Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut, Superman III, and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace.
The Superman 1978–1987 5-Film Collection features five films across 10 discs — UHD Blu-rays with the feature films in 4K with HDR and Blu-ray discs with the features and extras in HD — plus digital versions of each film. The set is also available as a steelbook collection exclusive to Amazon, which comes complete with a Superman '78 #1 comic book, photo book, lenticular card, and certificate of authenticity.
Watch the 4K trailer below and keep scrolling for the full list of special features. Superman 1978–1987 5-Film Collection will be available to purchase on Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc and digitally on April 18th.
Superman 1978–1987 5-Film Collection Special Features
Superman: The Movie Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack contains the following previously released special features on Blu-ray Disc:
- Commentary by Ilya Salkind and Pierre Spangler
- The Making of Superman – vintage featurette
- Superman and the Mole-Men – vintage featurette
- Super-Rabbit – 1943 WB cartoon
- Snafuperman – 1944 WB cartoon
- Stupor Duck – 1956 WB cartoon
- TV Spot
- Teaser Trailer
- Theatrical Trailer
Superman II Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack contains the following previously released special features on Blu-ray Disc:
- Commentary by Ilya Salkind and Pierre Spengler
- The Making of Superman II – 1980 TV Special
- Superman's Soufflé – Deleted Scene
- First Flight
-
Fleischer Studios' Superman vintage cartoons
- Superman
- The Mechanical Monster
- Billion Dollar Limited
- The Arctic Giant
- The Bulleteers
- The Magnetic Telescope
- Electric Earthquake
- Volcano
- Terror on the Midway
- Theatrical Trailer
Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack contains the following previously released special features on Blu-ray Disc:
- Commentary by Richard Donner and Tom Mankiewicz
- Introduction by Richard Donner – featurette
- Superman II: Restoring the Vision – featurette
-
Deleted Scenes
- Lex and Ms. Teschmacher Head North
- Lex and Ms. Teschmacher Head South
- The Villains Enter the Fortress
- He's All Yours, Boys
- Clarke and Jimmy
- Lex's Gateway
-
Famous Studios vintage cartoons
- Japoteurs
- Showdown
- Eleventh Hour
- Destruction, Inc.
- The Mummy Strikes
- Jungle Drums
- The Underground World
- Secret Agent
Superman III Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack contains the following previously released special features on Blu-ray Disc:
- Commentary by Ilya Salkind and Pierre Spengler
- The Making of Superman III – 1983 TV Special
-
Deleted Scenes
- Save My Baby
- To the Rescue
- Making Up
- Going to See the Boss
- Hatching the Plan
- The Con
- Rooftop Ski
- Boss Wants This to Go
- Superman Honored
- Gus' Speech
- Hanging Up on Brad
- Theatrical Trailer
Superman IV: The Quest for Peace Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack contains the following previously released special features on Blu-ray Disc:
- Commentary by Mark Rosenthal
- Superman 50th Anniversary Special – 1988 TV Special
-
Deleted Scenes
- Clark's Morning
- Jeremy's Letter
- Superman's Visit
- Nuclear Man's Prototype
- Metropolis After Hours
- Lex Ponders
- Flying Sequence (Extended Scene)
- Battle in Smallville
- Battle in the U.S.S.R.
- Nuclear Arms Race
- Superman's Sickness
- Red Alert
- By My Side
- Lark and Lacy Say Goodbye
- No Borders
- Theatrical Trailer
The Superman 1978–1987 5-Film Collection is available to own April 18th from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.0comments