Superman: Rachel Brosnahan Teases Lois Lane Grappling With the Death of Journalism (& Fake News)

James Gunn’s Superman has the unenviable task of bringing the classic and essential elements of Superman into a modern movie marketplace. As the Superman teaser trailer has now revealed, Gunn’s approach to his flagship DCU film has been blending quintessential versions of DC characters and settings into a modern-world context. The trailer for Superman gave us a classic and iconic depiction of Metropolis’ star newspaper the Daily Bugle; however, based on what Superman star Rachel Brosnahan describes, her version of Lois Lane will have very current problems with journalistic standards, sensationalism, and all that troublesome “fake news” out there.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’ve always been inspired by this character. She’s somebody who is ambitious and courageous and hungry and determined to get the greatest story almost at any cost,” Brosnahan told the press during a recent Superman trailer launch event. “I’ve always loved this character and was so excited by the opportunity to bring all of those things that have been true of her in every iteration.”

Brosnahan went on to point out how Lois Lane is indeed unique among DC characters, due to her chosen profession. After all, the meaning of “journalism” tends to change and evolve with the times. And today, in a world of fake news coming from both social media and disreputable outlets, Lois Lane being a true-blue reporter hits differently.

“One of the things I love about this character is that almost more than any other character in these comics, and in the movies, she evolves to fit what it would mean to be an intrepid journalist of each generation or each decade that she’s presented in,” Brosnahan explained. “So, I think our challenge… Today we’re living in a world where print journalism to some is perhaps an endangered art form and she’s somebody who has dedicated her entire life to it.”

Finally, Brosnahan teased that Lois Lane won’t just be up against a world of fake news – she’ll be one of the biggest bloodhounds on the hunt for truth in a world of lies, and won’t let anyone stop her from doing so:

“I think as far as what else is different, you’ll have to check out the movie to see, but I love that she’s somebody who doesn’t understand what the word ‘no’ means and it’s motivating for her. We definitely see that side of her in this film.”

Superman‘s teaser trailer is now online. The film has a release date of July 11, 2025.