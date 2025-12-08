Superman’s David Corenswet Breaks Silence on Viral Argument With James Gunn (And He’s Right)

After Superman had already become a blockbuster sensation and one of the most successful movies of the year, DC fans were riding the high of a brand new cinematic universe with David Corenswet as the Man of Steel. When the film left theaters and debuted on digital platforms, a surprise was in store, as bonus features and an hour-long “Making of” documentary about the movie began to make their way online fans found a shocking moment was included: strife between Corenswet and his writer/director James Gunn. The clip of the two in a heated exchange on set went somewhat viral after it surfaced.

In the moment, Gunn and Corenswet are having a pretty intense discussion about one of the most pivotal moments in the film, Superman’s final confrontation with Lex about what it means to be human and the villain’s ungenerous reading of the message from Jor-El that has been uncovered. After a few takes, Corenswet began to really question the moment and the dialogue, leading to the exchange that on the surface looked one way, but for DC fans ended up proving that the right actor to play Superman had really been found.

Superman’s David Corenswet Breaks Silence on Viral Argument With James Gunn

Speaking in Variety‘s latest Actors on Actors interview with Wicked: For Good star Jonathan Bailey, the discussion eventually turned to this moment. Bailey referred to it in a way that Corenswet himself said he appreciated, calling it “tension, but not friction,” which allowed the actor to open up about the moment that quickly became a viral sensation earlier this year. Coresnwet was quick to note how glad he was that this footage made it out into the world.

“I feel so lucky that that is on film, and it was interesting hearing from people what they thought of it — everything from, ‘Well, that’s what always happens,’ all the way to, ‘What a terrible working environment.’ For me, it does happen all the time,” the Superman star said. “It was amazing how indefatigable James was. He very rarely got fed up with me, because I think he knew that the reason I’m having those conversations with him is, at my boldest, because I think I might see something that he doesn’t see and he might value. I never want any director to say, ‘Fine. If you need that, go do it.’ I’m not doing it just for me. I might see something here that you actually like, and then you’ll feel like it’s yours.’

He continued, “But on the other end, I don’t know how to do a good job otherwise. I got this criticism in theater school quite a lot, and that was a good lesson to learn. As an actor you do need to let go. As a young actor, you’re sort of waiting to feel ready to make the action. There’s a practice of just, ‘Walk before you’re ready to walk. Just say the line before you’re ready to say the line.’”

Corenswet acknowledging the moment and how Gunn’s reaction actually helped him as a performer goes a long way in why this clip being released was a good thing in the long run. On the surface, anyone who watches the exchange might think that the pair are at odds and that their collaboration isn’t some kind of peaceful transition of power between them but something much rockier. In fact, Gunn and Corenswet have both maintained that this moment was one with two artists trying to fully understand each other and make the final product even better after getting to that place.

The good news for Superman fans is that Corenswet and Gunn will be back together on set very soon, with DC’s Man of Tomorrow movie scheduled to start filming next year ahead of a 2027 release date. Even though Corenswet almost certainly has a distinct handle of how his character thinks and feels after the resounding success of Superman, the potential for an intense heart-to-heart like this one could very well happen again, but lest fans forget, it’s all because he cares and wants to make it the best he can.

