David Corenswet’s Superman Audition Shows Why He Was the Perfect Choice for the DCU

Now that the DC Universe is here, it’s hard to imagine anyone by David Corenswet’s Superman leading the charge. James Gunn’s 2025 movie throws the kitchen sink at the Man of Steel, forcing him to wrestle with his insecurities and whether he deserves to continue being a hero. Not just any actor could pull off Superman‘s material, but Corenswet knocks it out of the park. However, there was a time when other actors were up for the part. In fact, Nicholas Hoult, who played the latest iteration of Lex Luthor, was in the running to play Superman. Corenswet beat out the competition, though, and it’s easy to see why after watching his audition tape.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Despite starting its theatrical run well over a month ago, the hype surrounding Superman feels like it’s at an all-time high. It likely has something to do with the film’s release on digital and all the connections to the larger DCU in the first episode of Peacemaker Season 2, now streaming on HBO Max. The Adventures in the Making of Superman documentary also deserves credit, as it gives fans a look behind the curtain to show what it takes to get a superhero movie to the big screen. Unfortunately, the doc doesn’t really dive into the casting process, but a video making the rounds on social media makes up for that in spades.

David Corenswet’s audition tape for Superman has been released. pic.twitter.com/9vah9riuRi — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 23, 2025

Originally posted by the 21 Casting YouTube channel, Corenswet’s audition for Superman starts out like most any other tape, with the actor revealing his name and height. Things go from zero to 100 real quick after that, though, as Corenswet, wearing a Clark Kent-inspired outfit, starts acting out a version of the scene between his character and Lois Lane where the veteran reporter interviews him as Superman. From the jump, it’s clear that he has the character’s mannerisms and positive attitude down pat.

The audition tape helped Corenswet land the role, but his passion didn’t disappear when he got in the super suit and the cameras started rolling. No, if anything, all the behind-the-scenes Superman footage proves how confident the actor is becoming in himself, just like his character is in the DCU.

David Corenswet Isn’t Phoning It in as Superman

While Superman’s argument with Lois is one of the best examples of Corenswet getting to flex his acting muscles in Gunn’s film, it’s not the only one. The hero also delivers a bold speech near the end of the movie to Lex Luthor about what it means to be human. The final product is fantastic, but it took a lot of work to get there, as Adventures in the Making of Superman reveals.

Initially, while filming the scene, Corenswet didn’t understand why Superman was being so emotional and went to Gunn for clarification. The two went back and forth until they found common ground, and Corenswet went on to deliver a great take. Since the audition process, the actor hasn’t been afraid to make the DCU hero his own, which says everything it needs to about him as a performer.

Superman is available on digital.

What do you think of David Corenswet’s Superman audition tape? Are you glad that he landed the role? Let us know in the comments below!