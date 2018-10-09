Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Rambo 5’ Casts Paz Vega

Sylvester Stallone’s perceived final outing as Rambo just added another talented actress to the cast in Paz Vega.

Rambo 5: Last Blood’s title certainly suggests it will be the final run for John Rambo, and the film just announced that Paz Vega is set to star opposite Stallone as Carmen Delgado. Delgado is a reporter who is covering the Mexican drug trade and finds herself teaming up with John Rambo after her younger half-sister is kidnapped by the cartel (via THR).

As we’ve seen in previous reveals, Rambo will leave a life of solitude and relative peace and quiet to take on the Mexican drug cartels after his friend’s daughter is kidnapped by them. Delgado finds herself in a similar situation with her sister, so she sees an ally in Rambo, but the journey is not going to be easy for either of them.

Vega has been keeping busy with several television series appearances, including shows like The Oa, La Hermandad, Fugitiva, and El Continental, and has a pretty packed calendar going forward, with projects like The Bra, iAy, mi madre!, American Night, The Art of Living, and The Jesuit all in production or ready to be released.

Adrian Grunberg is directing Rambo 5 while Matt Cirulnick and Stallone wrote the script. Producing are Kevin King Templeton and Les Weldon and executive producing are Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, and Boaz Davidson.

You can find the official description of Rambo 5: Last Blood below.

“Rambo teams up with a journalist to track down and rescue a group of local girls that have been kidnapped by a Mexican sex trafficking ring, after trying to settle down to a quiet peaceful life stateside at the family ranch in Arizona after spending decades abroad.”

The last entry in the franchise came in 2008 and was produced on a budget of $50 million. The film earned over $42 million domestically, adding in another $70 million internationally for a $113 million dollar box office haul. We’ll likely see a similar budget for this latest entry, and as long as it stays in that vicinity it should do quite well. This is expected to be the last film in the franchise, especially with a name like Last Blood, but with Rambo, you can never truly close the door completely.

Stallone has plenty of other projects to keep him busy as well. In addition to reprising his role as Rocky in Creed II (alongside Michael B. Jordan), Stallone also has another entry planned for his Escape Plan franchise titled Escape Plan 3: Devil’s Station. He’s also expected to return as Barney Ross in the announced Expendables 4 film, though no other details on that have been released. Other upcoming projects include Backtrace, Tough as They Come, and Scarpa.

Rambo 5 currently has no release date.