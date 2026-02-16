3 Movies in the Best Zombie Franchise Trend on HBO Max Ahead of New Sequel’s Streaming Release Tomorrow

28 Days Later remains the definitive blueprint for the modern survival horror subgenre, effectively discarding the sluggish tropes of traditional zombie cinema in favor of unrelenting creatures. Upon its release in 2002, the collaboration between director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland introduced audiences to “the infected,” humans driven by a rage virus that transformed the quiet streets of London into a hauntingly empty wasteland. The film’s use of grainy digital cinematography and a haunting score by John Murphy established an atmosphere of grounded terror that influenced an entire generation of filmmakers. This legacy lay dormant for decades until the original creative duo reunited to expand the mythos into a sprawling new trilogy, beginning with the recent theatrical run of 28 Years Later.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The surge in interest has propelled three entries of the saga into the top ten most-watched movies on HBO Max. Currently, the original 28 Days Later occupies the #6 position, while its direct follow-up, 28 Years Later, sits slightly higher at #5. Interestingly, the 2007 sequel 28 Weeks Later—a film that did not involve Boyle or Garland in a primary creative capacity—trails behind at #8, suggesting that some viewers are prioritizing the core narrative arc established by the original creators. This streaming marathon precedes the digital debut of 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, which is scheduled to arrive on VOD and digital storefronts tomorrow, February 17th.

Can 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Become a Streaming Hit?

Image courtesy of Sony Pictures Entertainment

So far, the theatrical run for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple hauled a global box office total of $57 million, a figure that falls short of its reported $63 million production budget, officially making it a flop. Several industry factors contributed to this underperformance, most notably a release strategy that placed the sequel only seven months after the debut of 28 Years Later in June 2025. This rapid turnaround, combined with a naming convention that added a subtitle rather than a numerical indicator, likely confused casual moviegoers. Many potential viewers may have perceived The Bone Temple as a secondary spin-off or a supplemental release rather than the essential second chapter of the new trilogy. Furthermore, while the previous film was a financial hit, its experimental use of iPhone cinematography and some creative choices about the infected proved divisive, a fact that the sequel had to work against.

The commercial failure of 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is a significant injustice when weighed against the actual quality of the production, which many critics argue is the superior entry in the revival. With The Bone Temple, director Nia DaCosta delivered a visually stunning and narratively disciplined horror epic that improves upon the foundations laid by the first film. Furthermore, the screenplay by Garland is notably tighter, discarding experimental fluff in favor of a harrowing dual narrative. One storyline follows Spike (Alfie Williams) as he is captured and enslaved by “The Fingers,” a brutal Satanist cult led by Jack O’Connell’s Sir Lord Jimmy Crystal. Parallel to that, the film follows Dr. Ian Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) as he studies the “Alpha” infected, Samson (Chi Lewis-Parry).

Image courtesy of Sony Pictures Entertainment

Instead of relying on the frantic pacing of previous chapters, The Bone Temple utilizes highly creative sequences to explore the psychological evolution of the infected and the depravity of the survivors. In addition, DaCosta’s direction emphasizes atmosphere, delivering several set pieces that feel entirely original to the genre while maintaining the bleak tone of the previous installments. As The Bone Temple moves to digital platforms, the current trending status of the earlier movies on HBO Max suggests that a larger audience is finally ready to discover what they missed in theaters.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is scheduled to be released on digital and VOD on February 17th.

Do you think the move to digital will finally give 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple the audience it deserves? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!