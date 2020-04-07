Disney Fans Are Freaking Out That Tangled Takes Place in Kingdom of Corona

Although Disney’s Tangled originally hit theaters back in 2010, it’s proving to be incredibly timely with fans here in 2020. Since the film is streaming on Disney+, and people are stuck at home without much to do, Disney lovers are revisiting the popular take on Rapunzel and noticing a strange detail that didn’t matter at all until this year. The place in the film where Rapnuzel lives is called Corona, and folks are freaking out about it.

The novel coronavirus pandemic is what’s keeping everyone at home, self-isolating and social distancing in order to help flatten the curve and eventually get life back to normal. Right now, hearing the name “Corona” in Tangled just has people thinking differently, especially when you consider the context of the film itself.

Not only is the kingdom in Tangled called Corona, but the story is oddly connected to the situation we currently find ourselves in. Rapunzel is locked away in a tower, all by herself, unable to go out into the world or spend time with anyone. She can’t even go out for a haircut. Sound familiar?

Can Disney predict the future? Of course not, but seeing the parallels between Tangled and our situation in 2020 is strange, to say the least. The good news is, it all works out in the end for Rapunzel, so hopefully we’ll find ourselves in the same boat sooner, rather than later.

Take a look at what everyone online is saying about the surprising new Tangled connection:

I don’t think I’ll ever get over the fact that Disney’s Tangled, a film about a princess locked away from the world, takes place in the Kingdom of *Corona.* pic.twitter.com/adcZerd7PM — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) April 7, 2020

I really really wish corona virus wasn’t a thing because i wanted to name my island after the village in my fav movie Tangled. .. but the village is … Corona … ;( — mads 🍓 ♡ (@taiyoacnh) April 7, 2020

It was just pointed out to me that Rapunzel’s kingdom in Tangled is named Corona. She’s quarantined at home and can’t get a haircut. — Jonathan Badeen (@badeen) April 2, 2020

Tangled took place in a kingdom called Corona

and was about a girl who practiced social isolation all her life… pic.twitter.com/9m3Svyj9Uu — Fareeha (@AskFareeha) April 2, 2020

I’m watching Tangled and I can’t believe Rapunzel practiced social distancing in a tower away from the village of Corona. #COVID2019 #TGIF pic.twitter.com/bVTT2PNb9i — sandy carter (@sandy_carter) April 4, 2020

I just found out that the Kingdom that Rapunzel (Tangled) is from, is called Corona and Mother Gothel took her away. 🙃 Bitch was practicing social distancing for 18 years 💀 — momdrinkblud luvs & sbwls luv (@mmasenwamadi) April 2, 2020

So the 2010 movie “Tangled”, which is basically the old fable of Rapunzel, where the lead character is locked away in quarantine by her parents, takes place in the kingdom of… wait for it… Corona. 😧#COVID19 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/6bOGlEbLoq — Gregory Harshfield (@HarshfieldGreg) April 4, 2020

Having to somehow explain to my 6yr old that the character called Corona in the Disney Tangled series is nothing to do with the virus… 😬😬😬 pic.twitter.com/0RCGBuynah — kristalsmile (@kristalsmile) April 3, 2020

Disney predicted the future when they made Tangled:



1. The main character locked in a tower, unable to go outside. (Quarantined)



2. Mother Gothel mentions “the plague” in her song.



3. Rapunzel is from a kingdom called Corona. — Breesus Christ 🐱 (@WoahIsBree) April 4, 2020

