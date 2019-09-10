Margot Robbie’s Tank Girl Reboot Gets a Director

Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment company is aiming to bring Tank Girl into a whole new era, and now we know who will be helming the project. According to a new report from Collider, Miles Joris-Peyrafitte has been brought to direct the upcoming Tank Girl reboot. Joris-Peyrafitte previously worked with Robbie on the upcoming crime drama Dreamland, and also directed the 2016 film As You Are.

The report also claims that Tank Girl is being developed as a potential starring vehicle for Robbie, but that the film’s script will determine whether or not she ultimately plays the titular role. Robbie is expected to produce the project alongside LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara.

This news comes just a day after LuckyChap’s Tank Girl project was first announced, through a tweet from the character’s co-creator, Alan Martin. In it, Martin revealed that LuckyChap was “several months” into developing the film, but that neither he or co-creator Jamie Hewlett had been consulted about it yet.

Tank Girl has been a beloved fixture of the comics world since the series’ 1988 debut, following a tank operator who takes on odd jobs in a post-apocalyptic hellscape. The franchise was already adapted into a film in 1995, which starred Lori Petty and was directed by Rachel Talalay.

“Shooting took place in a disused copper mine in Tucson, Arizona, in the summer.” Malcolm McDowell, who starred as Kesslee in the film, said during a convention appearance last year. “I think in the mine it was like 130 degrees — Oh, what fun we had! And those poor bastards in those bunny suits….It’s one of those things. It was a fun part and I did like Lori Petty, who I felt was so talented. It was sort of fun. I always have fun when I work, that’s a given, otherwise I wouldn’t have taken the job.”

This would mark just the latest project that LuckyChap has in its filmography, in addition to I, Tonya, Terminal, Promising Young Woman, Dollface, a Barbie movie, and next year’s Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).

