My Adventures With Superman Producer Confirms New Green Lantern Show Is In Same Timeline

DC Studios has announced a brand new Green Lantern animated series now in the works, and one of the minds behind My Adventures with Superman has confirmed that the two shows will be taking place in the same timeline. My Adventures with Superman has released two successful seasons with Warner Bros. Animation and Adult Swim thus far, and is now in the works on its third season. But with all of the changes happening with DC Studios, it seems that the My Adventures with Superman universe is undergoing some big changes as well with a brand new series set within the same timeline.

DC Studios has officially announced production of a brand new animated series titled My Adventures with Green Lantern. The series not only shares a familiar title with My Adventures with Superman, but will also feature Jake Wyatt as executive producer alongside co-producer for the new series, Stephanie Gonzaga. As Wyatt took to social media to celebrate the news, the producer has also confirmed what fans were hoping for after seeing these similarities, My Adventures with Superman and My Adventures with Green Lantern will be set in the same timeline.

My Adventures with Superman Sparks New Universe

“We’re making a new show!” My Adventures with Green Lantern executive producer Jake Wyatt began in a message to fans. “Some of you had questions—the show WILL take place in the same timeline as My Adventures With Superman. Stoked to expand and explore that universe with my buddy [Stephanie Gonzaga].” Along with sharing an executive producer, familiar title, and timeline, Wyatt also revealed on social media that the shows will share some of the design team too, “We are gonna bring as much of the Superman design team to Lantern as we can!” It’s quite a lot to be excited about as the shows continue their respective developments.

As for what to expect from My Adventures with Green Lantern, the new animated series is currently teased as such, “Beware her power… Green Lantern’s light. In My Adventures with Green Lantern, a Green Lantern Power Ring falls from the sky and chooses high school student Jessica Cruz to be its champion. When more debris from the Lanterns’ ancient space war arrives along with their alien foes, she must make the oath to defend Earth in brightest day and blackest night.”

What Does This Mean for My Adventures With Superman?

My Adventures with Superman was already starting to build its own timeline as the second season expanded with more potential heroes, villains, and more joining its line up. One of the episodes also confirmed the existence of the Green Lanterns through a non-speaking cameo, so now My Adventures with Green Lantern is just a natural expansion of this idea. This means that fans could be seeing many more crossovers within this specific universe outside of the main DC Studios timeline. But also is a good sign for both of these new series’ futures.

Because My Adventures with Superman is both getting to further cement itself as an animated series project, but is also the beginning of the potential “My Adventures with…” brand that could be further expanded to include even more of DC Comics’ heroes in future entries. My Adventures with Superman is now in the works on Season 3 of the animated series, but there is currently no release window or date set for these new episodes yet. With this new Green Lantern show also on the horizon, there’s going to be a lot to keep an eye out for.