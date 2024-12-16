Max Losing Four of the Best DC Animated Shows at the End of 2024

Max is set to lose some of its biggest shows by the end of the year, and it turns out that the streaming service could end up losing out on four of the best DC Comics animated shows on the platform. Max has been through a number of changes throughout the years as when it was first revealed to the public, it had one of the strongest TV and film libraries on offer. But over the years, Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming platform has been steadily losing the rights or removing some of its most interesting shows on offer. Each one has been fairly significant.

While it was previously reported that the end of December 2024 would lead to the removal of some more Cartoon Network classic shows from the Max library, it turns out that there are some major DC animated shows also listed for potential removal as well. While it has yet to be confirmed by Warner Bros. Discovery whether or not these four shows will be truly leaving the streaming platform at the end of the year, it does raise some concerns with series such as Teen Titans and Teen Titans Go! being amongst the potential removals.

DC Animated Classics Being Removed From Max Soon

As noted by fans on Reddit (as reported by The Direct), four DC animated shows set to leave the Max streaming service by January 1st are Green Lantern: The Animated Series, Static Shock, Teen Titans, and Teen Titans Go! (along with Teen Titans Go! to the Movies). There’s a chance that this could change before the end of the year, but it would certainly be a shock to the system to lose some of these shows. Static Shock, first released in 2000, holds a special place in history for DC Animation. As one of the original projects that aired with the now defunct KidsWB programming block, it introduced fans to the now massively popular Static Shock character.

Green Lantern: The Animated Series would also be a notable removal. While it had only run for a single season with Cartoon Network in the early 2010s, the CG animated project offered a solo look at Green Lantern. This was much needed considering some of the big failures that Green Lantern had been attached to by that point, so it’s also a big place within the DC animation history. But the last two entries listed here are definitely two of the biggest titans for DC Comics and Warner Bros. Animation overall.

Will Max Survive Without Teen Titans Go?

Teen Titans Go! is one of Warner Bros. Animation and DC Entertainment’s biggest runaway successes of the last decade. Not only did the animated series recently celebrate the release of its 400th episode with a full Cartoon Network takeover, Teen Titans Go! had already been dominant on the network long before that. It was used as the centerpiece for Warner Bros. Animation’s celebration of the studio’s 100th anniversary, and even had a successful run in theaters.

It’s hard to imagine Cartoon Network’s programming these days without Teen Titans Go!, and it’s potential removal from its streaming home is even harder to imagine. As for the classic Teen Titans, it still has its fans after all these years. While Teen Titans Go! has entirely eclipsed its success in the years since, there’s no way that we’d have that series without the original. But we’ll see if Max removes these DC animated hits by the start of 2025.

