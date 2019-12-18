Christopher Nolan’s Tenet First Look Released

After several award nominations for Dunkirk in 2017, famed director Christopher Nolan is finally returning to the big screen with his next feature film. This one, like many of his films in the past, is being kept ultra-secretive until it’s release. We know that the new project, Tenet, is an espionage thriller and stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Kenneth Branagh. That’s all that anyone knows about the film. Some more will likely be revealed this weekend, as there is a preview of Tenet playing in IMAX theaters ahead of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but there’s no guarantee that any of that will be released online.

Fortunately, the first look at Tenet has been released online in the form of new photos on EW. As expected, the new images don’t show very much, but they do offer a glimpse at what the characters will look like.

The first of the two photos features Washington and Pattinson, talking to one another on a rooftop. Take a look below!

“We’re jumping off from the point of view of an espionage film, but we’re going to a number of different places,” Nolan said. “We’re crossing a few different genres in a hopefully exciting and fresh way. [Producer] Emma [Thomas] and I have put together a lot of large-scale productions, but this is certainly the biggest in terms of international reach. We shot in seven countries, all over the place, with a massive cast and huge set pieces. There’s no question, it’s the most ambitious film we’ve made.”

“He’s a massively talented actor and physically gifted,” he added of Washington. “He’s an athlete and pretty hard for anybody to keep up with, including the different vehicles we show him from – cars and helicopters. This guy moves.”

“I was terrified, but when Christopher Nolan yelled ‘Action!’ I had to throw all that away and make it look cool,” Washington said. “I don’t know how to drive a boat! But I had to act like I did.”

Tenet hits theaters on July 17th.