How Elizabeth Debicki Wrapped Her Head Around Tenet Script

If you think Tenet's complex time travel elements are a lot to wrap your head around when watching the film in theaters, imagine being the actors who had to carefully and masterfully deliver Christopher Nolan's time bending thrill ride. For the cast members, this members playing versions of their characters which were moving forward and backward through time, and keeping up with when and how they are existing every time the cameras rolled. The film's Kat actress Elizabeth Debicki opened up about this intense process in an interview with ComicBook.com, which you can see in the video above.

"It's all in the script, which is sort of a remarkable," Debicki says. "It's like a blueprint of Christopher Nolan's brain. It's one of the most intense and complex and fascinating scripts I've ever read. Making it, I have to say really honestly, making it for me, I had to take it piece by piece and literally sometimes minute by minute. And by that, I mean sometimes before the camera rolled or someone said 'rolling', I would then run from my starting mark and I would run to Chris, and I would say 'Which direction?' Like, remind me, 'cause I don't want to, you know... So it was sort of like, piece by piece for me. But then when I watched the whole movie, I had kind of an experience in a way, strangely enough, almost like it was the first time I was seeing them. 'Cause it was the first time I was seeing all of it pieced together and sort of going, 'Oh, that's... Oh, I see, that's that?' And so there was a lot of that for me."

Debicki's Kat is an integral part of the film. In the film's ending, her place in the overall Tenet story delivers one of the bigger surprises in how she fits into all of the characters' plans.

With all of those characters and actors around her, there was a constant collaboration to make sure everything was on the same page with the story. As for which cast member might have had the most questions throughout production, "I would say me number one," Debicki says. "Sometimes I would say, 'You know what? It's okay. Because I don't know in this scene. Like, [Kat] doesn't know so I'll let you guys take this.' I feel like Rob [Pattinson], because Rob does so much clarifying for us in the film, he really was on top of it. He will love that I said that as well. And then I feel like in a way, J.D., you know, he's... he's our guy, he's our eyes and he's our brain through the whole piece. And I think that he, if anyone had to hold the entirety of the complex concept at all times in his heart, it was J.D. And so I think he probably had the hugest job."

You can see ComicBook.com's full interviews about Tenet with John David Wasington and Elizabeth Debicki in the video above. Are you seeing Tenet in theaters? If you have, what did you think of Debicki's work in the time bending adventure? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!