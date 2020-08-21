Tenet's Rotten Tomatoes Score Unveiled

✖

The first reviews for Christopher Nolan's Tenet arrived and, as one might expect, the vast majority of them poring in are overwhelming positive. In fact, Rotten Tomatoes has given the feature an 88-percent Fresh rating for its debut score. As of this writing, 34 reviews have been counted on the review-aggregating site with just four of the reviews submitted designating the film as "Rotten."

The site's Critics Consensus says Tenet is "a visually dazzling puzzle for film lovers to unlock," and suggests it "serves up all the cerebral spectacle audiences expect from a Christopher Nolan production."

Out of the 30 "Fresh" reviews submitted, just three of the critics provided a perfect score, with most hovering around a near-perfect four-out-of-five rating. On the Rotten side, Guardian's Catherine Shoard says "the world is more than ready for a fabulous blockbuster...it's a real shame Tenet isn't it."

The tentpole has been under plenty of scrutiny over the past few months as pundits and studio executives have battled on when — and where, for that matter — the movie should be released. Due to coronavirus-related shutdowns, Warner Brothers delayed the movie a handful of times before settling on its current September 3rd release date.

While other movies, like Disney's Mulan opted to go with a Premium VOD release in conjunction with a limited theatrical release, WB has held out hope it would be able to go along with the traditional theatrical window for Tenet.

"I don’t have any comment on that specifically," WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar said earlier this month when asked making a move similar to that of Mulan. "I think with Tenet we should judge this based on our decision-making on Tenet, which is: We believe in the theatrical business. We’re excited to partner with Chris Nolan to get Tenet out in theaters first and foremost."

He continued, "And then of course, it will be in another formats, in other venues, that are not theatrical. But I think, if you look at our behavior, we’re believers in the theatrical experience, and are also of course in very close communication with everyone in the exhibition industry, about the topic of windows and about how we can collectively serve consumers in the best way possible going forward...So I know it’s a pretty provocative topic, and I get that and it’s very understandable. But at the end of the day, I’m excited about it, and I’m leaning into it."

Tenet is currently scheduled for release on September 3rd.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.