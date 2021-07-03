Terminator 2: Judgment Day Released 30 Years Ago Today
Happy 30th birthday to Terminator 2: Judgment Day! The iconic sequel was originally released on July 3, 1991. Many fans of the franchise have taken to social media today to honor T2, which is considered by many to be one of the greatest sequels ever made. There have been many Terminator movies since the sequel was released, but most fans will agree the follow-ups never managed to match up to James Cameron's masterpiece.
In honor of Terminator 2: Judgment Day's anniversary, The Ringer recently shared an oral history of the film and revealed some fun behind-the-scenes facts about Cameron's creative process. In fact, John Connor was created in the most surprising way.
"I remember sitting there once, high on E, writing notes for Terminator, and I was struck by Sting’s song, that 'I hope the Russians love their children too.' And I thought, 'You know what? The idea of a nuclear war is just so antithetical to life itself.' That’s where the kid came from," Cameron revealed.
In honor of Terminator 2: Judgment Day's 30th anniversary below...
Love From JGL
Today is the 30th anniversary of TERMINATOR 2, released in theaters on July 3rd, 1991. pic.twitter.com/BzGo7nDjSJ— Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) July 3, 2021
BTS
Behind the scenes of Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991) pic.twitter.com/Ndfb5LZpYF— Sheena Christine (@Sheena_655321) July 3, 2021
"Hasta la vista, baby."
Time flies… Happy 30th anniversary, T2 fam! 💪 pic.twitter.com/Iigg0U3Q2d— Terminator 2 Movie (@Terminator2Mov) July 3, 2021
Fun Facts
A supremely clever shot from Terminator 2: that’s not actually a mirror, but a window into another part of the set, where Schwarzenegger is sitting with Linda Hamilton’s twin sister Leslie. pic.twitter.com/0adOb6DuMY— Nick de Semlyen (@NickdeSemlyen) June 30, 2021
Memories
James Cameron’s TERMINATOR 2: JUDGEMENT DAY is 30 years old. Gave us a rad Guns N Roses song, Robert Patrick’s unrelenting baddie, Edward Furlong, pioneering special FX & an iconic, buff heroine (Linda Hamilton!). pic.twitter.com/ACxgY8iM5e— Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) July 3, 2021
"Most Important"
Happy 30th anniversary to one of the best sequels ever, one of the best summer movie experiences ever, and one of the most important movies ever when it comes to the evolution of special FX. Terminator 2, you rule. pic.twitter.com/Cxukrx37A4— Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) July 3, 2021
Time Flies
Terminator 2 came out 30 years ago this weekend. pic.twitter.com/4tD5BTJavP— Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) July 3, 2021
Changing Lives
TERMINATOR 2: JUDGMENT DAY released 30 years ago today changing my life forever. This is the film that made me fall in love with movies. #NoFate pic.twitter.com/LzWHeCOKvM— Becky D'Anna (@hwoodminotaur) July 3, 2021
Iconic Moments
Happy 30th, “Terminator 2”! https://t.co/4HwunfdWVF— Todd Vaziri (@tvaziri) July 3, 2021
"Perfect Film"
TERMINATOR 2: JUDGMENT DAY was released 30 years ago today and remains a perfect film, i'll hear no arguments pic.twitter.com/RMIAsJ9780— NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) July 3, 2021