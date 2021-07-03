Terminator 2: Judgment Day Released 30 Years Ago Today

Happy 30th birthday to Terminator 2: Judgment Day! The iconic sequel was originally released on July 3, 1991. Many fans of the franchise have taken to social media today to honor T2, which is considered by many to be one of the greatest sequels ever made. There have been many Terminator movies since the sequel was released, but most fans will agree the follow-ups never managed to match up to James Cameron's masterpiece.

In honor of Terminator 2: Judgment Day's anniversary, The Ringer recently shared an oral history of the film and revealed some fun behind-the-scenes facts about Cameron's creative process. In fact, John Connor was created in the most surprising way.

"I remember sitting there once, high on E, writing notes for Terminator, and I was struck by Sting’s song, that 'I hope the Russians love their children too.' And I thought, 'You know what? The idea of a nuclear war is just so antithetical to life itself.' That’s where the kid came from," Cameron revealed.

