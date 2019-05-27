Terminator: Dark Fate Black and White Image Teases Sarah Connor’s Return

The first trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate was released last week, and fans of the franchise are especially excited about the return of Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor. The actor first played the character in The Terminator in 1984 and was last seen in the role in Terminator 2: Judgement Day in 1991. After nearly 30 years, she’s back and looking more badass than ever, which is further proven by a new photo posted to the Paramount Pictures Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram She’s back. #TerminatorDarkFate A post shared by Paramount Pictures (@paramountpics) on May 26, 2019 at 2:55pm PDT

“She’s back,” they wrote.

Many fans commented on the post, excited to see Hamilton back in the franchise.

“I’m seeing this ONLY because SHE IS BACK!,” @john.lejerq wrote.

“The strongest female character,” @starson_kurbah_the_original replied.

“I have loved EVERY ONE of the movies in this franchise…can’t wait to see this!!,” @maybe.n.the.nxt.life shared.

“I cannot wait for Linda H. to reclaim and reprise Terminator. Both the icing and cherry on the cake!! Linda, Arnold and James Cameron !!! It’s about time my prayers were answered!!,” @mslindalewis added.

While James Cameron isn’t returning to direct the film, he is producing the movie, making this his first involvement in the franchise since the original two films.

You can check out the official synopsis for the movie below:

“Linda Hamilton (Sarah Connor) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (T-800) return in their iconic roles in Terminator: Dark Fate, directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and produced by visionary filmmaker James Cameron and David Ellison. Following the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Terminator: Dark Fate also stars Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta.”

Recently, it was announced that the upcoming film would be Rated R. There have been five films in the Terminator franchise, with the first three all earning R ratings. However, Terminator: Salvation made the switch to PG-13 in 2009 and Terminator: Genisys took the same approach in 2015. Unfortunately, neither of those movies were a success, so the producers decided to essentially retcon much of the series, making Dark Fate a sequel to Judgement Day.

Terminator: Dark Fate hits theaters on November 1st.