Edward Furlong Officially Returning as John Connor in Terminator: Dark Fate

The band is getting back together for this year’s Terminator: Dark Fate. No, not just Arnold Schwarzenegger and producer James Cameron. Linda Hamilton is reprising her role as Sarah Connor, a fact that has been known since the start of production. However, during Thursday’s Dark Fate panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Cameron confirmed that yet another familiar face was making his way back to the Terminator universe. Edward Furlong is officially returning to play John Connor once again.

Cameron wasn’t at the panel but kicked things off with a video sent from the set of his Avatar sequels. After introducing the film, he confirmed that both Hamilton and Furlong would be back to play the Connors again.

The announcement of Furlong’s return almost seemed like a footnote during Cameron’s video speech. He told the story of getting Linda Hamilton back on board as Sarah Connor simply added that Furlong was also coming back.

“You’ve got Tim Miller fresh off of Deadpool,” Cameron said. “Me coming back to the franchise almost three decades later…[we’re] coming up with crazy new stuff you’ve never seen before…One thing we kept circling around, ‘Do we want to bring Sarah back? And there is no Sarah but Linda, so how to do we talk Linda into being in this movie? We asked Linda to come back and thankfully she agred and we built the story about that. Eddie Furlong is back as John. “

Furlong was the original John Connor, appearing in 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day, the film most consider the strongest of the franchise. However, that was the only time Furlong played the ever-important character as different actors took on different iterations of the role throughout the various sequels. Nick Stahl played John Connor in Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Christian Bale took on the role in Terminator Salvation, and Jason Clarke played him in Terminator: Genisys.

Terminator: Dark Fate arrives in theaters on November 1st.