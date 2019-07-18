New Terminator: Dark Fate Featurette Released at SDCC

The 50th annual San Diego Comic-Con is officially underway and believe it or not, the first major panel of the weekend has already come and gone. On Thursday morning (or afternoon, depending on where you live) Paramount Pictures took over Hall H to bring fans some brand new footage from the highly-anticipated reboot of the Terminator franchise, Terminator: Dark Fate. During the event, the actors and director introduced a brand new Comic-Con featurette to get everyone excited about what’s to come when the movie hits theaters this fall.

Fortunately, Paramount also released the featurette online for the folks not attending Comic-Con to enjoy. You can take a look at the brand new Terminator: Dark Fate footage in the video above!

The Comic-Con panel consisted of the film’s stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Natalia Reyes, Mackenzie Davis, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta, along with director Tim Miller.

While Schwarzenegger took part in the most recent Terminator sequel, this marks a return to the franchise for Hamilton’s Sarah Connor, as well as producer James Cameron.

“It was a very interesting film to do with Tim [Miller]… the dynamic, between him and with Jim Cameron producing. So Jim Cameron is right now directing Avatar films so he’s taken on this enormous challenge and he’s very busy with that BUT he’s a control freak and as you know, Terminator is kind of his baby.” Schwarzenegger said in an interview earlier this year. “So he does get involved in the filming. There were interesting discussions about which direction to go with a certain scene or how the dialogue should finish or what the certain look should be of an individual and all that stuff so there was a big collaboration between Jim and Tim Miller. I feel it was in good hands with both of them.”

Terminator: Dark Fate arrives in theaters on November 1st. You can check out the official synopsis for the film below.

“Linda Hamilton (Sarah Connor) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (T-800) return in their iconic roles in Terminator: Dark Fate, directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and produced by visionary filmmaker James Cameron and David Ellison. Following the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Terminator: Dark Fate also stars Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta.”