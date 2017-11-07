Tessa Thompson Shows Interest In ‘Saga’ Role

Tessa Thompson just made a huge splash as Valkyrie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Thor: Ragnarok, and now she’s implied that she wouldn’t mind playing another major comic book role.

A fan tweeted at Thompson that they thought she would make a great Alana from Saga. Thompson said that was “obsessed” with Saga and later tweeted out the cover to Saga #8, which depicts Alana relaxing with a book while in her military armor.

OH MY. i’m very *obsessed* with SAGA. That would be so dreamy. https://t.co/o6btPLvkEv — Tessa Thompson (@TessaThompson_x) November 7, 2017

To be clear, there has been no announcement or even rumors that a Saga adaptation is in the works. In fact, co-creator Brian K. Vaughn has specifically stated that he’s not particularly interested in seeing the story adapted because the series was created specifically for him to be able to write the kinds of things that never make it into film or television – strange (and expensive to recreate) aliens, graphic violence, unapologetic sex, nudity, etc. – though he did say he wouldn’t rule it out completely if the right offer was made.

Vaughn created Saga with artist Fiona Staples in 2012. The series is published by Image Comics and has run for 48 issues so far with no indication of slowing down. The series is a space opera influenced by Star Wars that focuses on Marko and Alana, a husband and wife from opposing armies in a cosmic war that has gone on for generations, who do what they’ve been told is impossible by having a mixed-species child. The existence of this child makes the family a threat to both sides of the war, and so the family has been forced to live on the run and in hiding.

Alana is a character who isn’t too far removed from Thompson’s version of Valkyrie in Thor: Ragnarok – a tough veteran who wants nothing more than to leave the war behind her, but hasn’t forgotten any of the combat skills she learned during her time as a soldier.

Saga ships monthly from Image Comics. Thor: Ragnarok is now playing in theaters.