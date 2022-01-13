The Academy Asked Who Should Host The Oscars, Film Fans Made Insane Suggestions

After three years without one, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences confirmed this week that the next Oscars ceremony will return to having a host. Previously the last host for the Oscars was Jimmy Kimmel back in 2018 but the three events that took place since then have been without a guide, something that had only happened five times previously in the entire history of the event. So with the news out there that a host is happening, but who it might be still a mystery, The Academy decided to have some fun online and ask who fans wanted to see, the suggestions they got were as chaotic as they were genius.

In a tweet, they wrote: “Hypothetically, if we asked you who would you want to host the Oscars, and this is strictly hypothetical, who would it hypothetically be?” Answers ranged from the sensible, like Steve Martin & Martin Short, to the outlandish but funny, Elmo and Rocco, all the way to the “they wouldn’t date,” like Mel Gibson. We’ve collected some of the best responses to the prompt below and will be keeping a close eye on if The Academy actually takes any of these very serious suggestions to heart. The ball is in your court now AMPAS.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This year’s Academy Awards are scheduled to take place on March 27th and will be broadcast on ABC. Considering the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic though it’s unclear what form the ceremony will take, especially after last year’s reduced capacity event.

(Cover Photo by Matt Petit – Handout/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

He did it once before…

https://twitter.com/mickdamick_/status/1481439069368647680

Man of the people

There is only one man for the job. Do the right thing. Make the call. https://t.co/087feK8lEy pic.twitter.com/2E86MskBaG — Lights, Camera, Barstool (@LightsCameraPod) January 13, 2022

Three brothers

Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey MacGuire — dylan (@dylanmc82) January 13, 2022

We’ve BEEN saying this

Only Murders in the Building now streaming on Hulu

Martin short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez!!! — ashley (@hhaisey) January 13, 2022

I just wanna have a good time

Matthew McConaughey in character as Moondog https://t.co/9PpdPcJT0I — TAPE (@tapemachines) January 13, 2022

He USED to be a piece of…

https://twitter.com/Dan_Bowman/status/1481439813907714051

Can you even imagine

Eric Andre and Nathan Fielder https://t.co/7Yj1Y4GbDx — Caleb Wallace (@calebAwallace) January 13, 2022

Sure, why not

This suggestion gets four bags of popcorn out of five