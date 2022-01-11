Oscars Will Have a Host in 2022

The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the entertainment industry in countless ways, not only with the production of movies but also their release, as well as the ceremonies that honor cinematic accomplishments, though the Academy Awards in 2022 is making a change to its ceremony in an unexpected way, as it will feature a host for the first time since 2018. The event is currently scheduled to be held on March 27th and will be broadcast on ABC, though with the pandemic still seeing the industry attempting to navigate how it handles in-person events, it’s currently unknown what exactly the event will look like as we get closer to that date.

The last Academy Awards celebration that wasn’t impacted by the pandemic took place in February of 2020, just weeks before the pandemic caused almost complete global shutdowns of in-person events. Back in 2021, the event was pushed back to later in the year than what was standard and was a limited in-person event.

While there are a number of prestigious awards ceremonies, in the world of cinema, the Oscars are often considered to be the most significant. Interestingly, despite being one of the most highly anticipated events in Hollywood, it is often the most criticized for its length, especially when it has a host. The nature not just of hosting the Oscars but any awards ceremony inherently comes with expectations to make an entertaining experience for casual viewers and cinephiles alike, while finding ways to celebrate the films from the year yet also being a televised event worth tuning in to. In lieu of having one host in recent years, the event merely jumps from one presenter to the next, and while there might be bits or sequences featured that a specific host might have normally carried out, audiences have typically welcomed the diversity of presenters who aren’t tasked with carrying the weight of the entire ceremony.

However, it’s still in the early stages of planning the upcoming festivities, with this past weekend seeing the Golden Globe Awards hold a private event that wasn’t televised or broadcast in any capacity, with the event revealing the results of the event on its Twitter feed. The reason for this, though, was due to backlash from accusations that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association were being bribed with impressive access to movie and TV sets on expensive vacations, as well as its lack of inclusivity, with a 2021 report noting that, at the time, there were no Black members of the organization.

