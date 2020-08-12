The Babysitter Sequel Teaser Reveals Netflix Release Date

✖

The Babysitter sequel, now officially named The Babysitter: Killer Queen, has officially been dated for a September 10 release on Netflix. The film stars Judah Lewis, Hana Mae Lee, Robbie Amell, Bella Thorne, Andrew Bachelor, Emily Alyn Lind, Leslie Bibb, and Ken Marino, all of whom return from the original with Jenna Ortega joining the cast for the sequel. McG is back to direct again after the working on the first The Babysitter movie. The screenplay comes from Dan Lagana. The Babysitter: Killer Queen filmed in the winter of 2019.

The reveal of The Babysitter: Killer Queen's title and release date came from a tweet from Netflix's NX account. "I heard you like stirring up mayhem? Well, buckle up kids. The Babysitter: Killer Queen is coming to Netflix September 10!" The animated poster for the film is attached.

See the official reveal of The Babysitter: Killer Queen in the tweet from NX below!

i heard you like stirring up mayhem? well, buckle up kids. The Babysitter: Killer Queen is coming to Netflix September 10! pic.twitter.com/wxtxXZN7TN — NX (@NXOnNetflix) August 12, 2020

Along with the reveal of the animated poster, title, and release date, Netflix also dropped some photos to offer up a look at the film.

"A lil sneak peek in\to all the chaos," NX wrote in a tweet.

Check it out below, with four photos of the cast in character as the events of a wild night start to unfold!

a lil sneak peek into all the chaos pic.twitter.com/rtc8hiksc2 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) August 12, 2020

"Two years after defeating a satanic cult led by his babysitter Bee, Cole's trying to forget his past and focus on surviving high school," the synopsis for The Babysitter: Killer Queen reads. "But when old enemies unexpectedly return, Cole will once again have to outsmart the forces of evil."

The Babysitter: Killer Queen is available on Netflix on September 10.

