The Bad Guys Introduces Sam Rockwell's Mr. Wolf in New Featurette (Exclusive)

Thus far, 2022 has been filled with some unique hits at the box office, with The Bad Guys being among them. The Universal animated film was a surprise success in theaters in the first two weeks of its debut, ultimately grossing a worldwide total of $236.2 million. This Tuesday, June 21st, The Bad Guys is headed to Digital, 4K, and Blu-ray, allowing viewers of all ages to watch or rewatch the film, as well as a number of additional extras. In celebration of The Bad Guys' upcoming Universal Pictures Home Entertainment release, the studio has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive clip from the film's home release. The clip, which you can check out below, dives into the creation of Mr. Wolf, who is voiced by Sam Rockwell in the film.

"Wolf is big bad wolf," Rockwell explains in the video. "He's sort of the brains of the outfit, and fancies himself a bit of a charmer."

"I have a lot of nerdy references for the tone of the character — classic con men," Rockwell says elsewhere in the video. "All the animators they made him very lanky and streamlined, [and he] kind of has the physique of a young Chris Walken [or] Cary Grant."

"He's quick-witted, handsome, a bit of a goofball," producer Dam Ross echoes. "Basically, Sam Rockwell incarnate."

In The Bad Guys, after a lifetime of legendary heists, notorious criminals Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Mr. Piranha, Mr. Shark and Ms. Tarantula are finally caught. To avoid a prison sentence, the animal outlaws must pull off their most challenging con yet -- becoming model citizens. Under the tutelage of their mentor, Professor Marmalade, the dubious gang sets out to fool the world that they're turning good.

Pierre Perifel directs The Bad Guys from a screenplay written by Etan Cohen, inspired by the children's book series by Aaron Blabey. The film's voice cast also includes Marc Maron as Mr. Snake, Anthony Ramos as Mr. Piranha, Craig Robinson as Mr. Shark, Awkwafina as Ms. Tarantula, Richard Ayoade as Professor Rupert Marmalade IV, Zazie Beetz as Diane Foxington, Lilly Singh as Tiffany Fluffit, and Alex Borstein as Misty Luggins.

The Bad Guys will be released on Digital, 4K, and Blu-ray on June 21st.