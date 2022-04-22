The Bad Guys Trivia: Villainous Questions With Craig Robinson, Marc Maron, and Anthony Ramos

✖

The Bad Guys is shining a new light on those who might just get a bad wrap. The movie brings a group of animals bandits together to shape up from typically lying, cheating, or stealing their way to the top in favor of doing the right thing where they can help others and help themselves. The animated film broke into theaters this weekend, introducing the world to a lovable cast of characters with some great voices behind them all. To celebrate the release, the film's Shark voice Craig Robinson, Piranha voice Anthony Ramos, and Snake voice Marc Maron joined ComicBook.com for a little Bad Guys trivia.

In the video above, the actor trio fields some fun questions about villains fin cinematic history. This may include roles they've played or performed alongside. This may include some of their The Bad Guys co-stars. It may have some fun surprises that no one was suspecting! You'll have to watch the video above to find out!

"After a lifetime of legendary heists, notorious criminals Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Mr. Piranha, Mr. Shark and Ms. Tarantula are finally caught," the synopsis for The Bad Guys reads. "To avoid a prison sentence, the animal outlaws must pull off their most challenging con yet -- becoming model citizens. Under the tutelage of their mentor, Professor Marmalade, the dubious gang sets out to fool the world that they're turning good."

The new film stars Robinson, Ramos, and Maron with a myriad of other popular names. Sam Rockwell, Awkwafina, Richard Ayoade, Zazie Beetz, Lilly Singh, and more play parts in the film directed by Pierre Perifel. The Dreamworks film nabbed the top spot at the box office in its debut, topping the opening weekends of The Northman and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Positive review scores from fans and critics are drawing families out for some fun!

Are you excited for The Bad Guys? Did you know know the answers to The Bad Guys trivia questions? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Twitter! The Bad Guys is now playing in theaters.