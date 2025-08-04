James Gunn Responds to The Batman 2’s Big Villain Rumor

Co-chairman and Co-CEO of DC Studios James Gunn has dismissed rumors about the inclusion of a huge DC villain in The Batman: Part II, effectively confirming that the reports are false. Gunn is typically very vocal in addressing rumors and speculation on social media (particularly Threads), in stark contrast with the strategy of Marvel Studios, whose approach has always been to ignore “leaks” and baseless scoops for the most part. Sadly, Gunn’s latest response kills off the chance of one of the greatest Batman villains never to appear on screen making his debut.

There has been persistent gossip about the bandaged villain appearing in The Batman sequel, with chatter going back to 2023. Director Matt Reeves also fueled speculation after he said in an interview that Hush is a DC character he is most interested in adapting on the big screen. However, it now seems like this won’t be happening, at least in The Batman: Part II. The discussion happened on Threads, with one fan asking Gunn about the possibility of Damian Wayne appearing in an upcoming Teen Titans film. Gunn replied to that message to dismiss the idea as baseless. “Anything you’ve heard about that movie is made up or a guess,” he replied on the social media site. “No one in the world knows anything about the concept for the story except four people.”

Another user followed that question up to ask about the long running rumor that Hush would appear in The Batman: Part II , with Gunn again shooting it down. This time, he said: “Again everything you’ve heard is a total guess or made up.”

In the comics, Hush – known by the name Thomas Elliot – is one of the more recent villains to be introduced into the Batman franchise. Making his debut in 2003, the character is a former compatriot of Bruce Wayne. The two were originally friends until Thomas tried to kill his parents to inherit their fortune, although their lives were saved by Bruce’s father. This led to a lifelong obsession with the Wayne family and, after taking up the mantle of Hush, he has dedicated his time to exacting revenge on Batman.

The Batman: Part II has had a protracted production, with several delays and even rumors that the project could face cancellation. This is despite the first entry in the franchise being both a box office and critical success – something that is rare when it comes to recent DC live-action movies. Despite the fact that the movie has still yet to start filming, Gunn has been adamant that the project is an important part of the DC’s roster. Industry insiders also suggested that a script for The Batman: Part II has been completed, suggesting that filming could begin in the near future.

Little is known about the plot of the upcoming film or who the main villains may be. Yet, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell have all been confirmed to be reprising their roles of James Gordon, Alfred Pennyworth, and The Penguin respectively. It is currently slated to be released in the United States on October 1, 2027.

Since taking over the running of DC Studios, Gunn has often taken to social media to shoot down rumors. Just this year alone, the filmmaker has dismissed reports that Matt Reeves had exited the project and also called out a rumor that the 2025 Superman release had a 122 minute running time.

