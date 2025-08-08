New The Batman II Rumor Teases the Return of a DC Character Missing For 30 Years

After a lengthy development period, progress on The Batman Part II is officially picking up speed, with Warner Bros. Discovery confirming the highly anticipated sequel is preparing to begin filming next spring. The film, which exists under the DC Elseworlds banner and is separate from James Gunn and Peter Safran’s primary DC Universe, will continue the noir-infused crime saga established in the first movie and its HBO spinoff series, The Penguin. Director Matt Reeves and co-writer Mattson Tomlin recently delivered the completed script, ensuring the project is on track for its October 2027 release. While Robert Pattinson is set to return to the cowl, most plot details remain a closely guarded secret. However, a new rumor suggests that the world of this grounded Dark Knight is about to get bigger vwith the potential arrival of another hero.

The latest speculation comes from industry insider Jeff Sneider, who claimed that the new script for The Batman Part II involves Robin to some degree. It is important to acknowledge that information from insiders is not always trustworthy, and Sneider’s own track record has been a subject of debate among fans. However, this rumor arrives shortly after a curious comment from Tomlin. When a fan on social media asked what other comic book hero he would like to write next, his response was brief and intriguing, simply stating, “You’ll see.” This has led to widespread speculation that the “other hero” he was referring to is not for a separate DC project, but a character debuting within The Batman Part II.

The introduction of Robin would be a significant development for this realistic take on Gotham. Given that Pattinson’s Batman is still in his early years of crime-fighting, the most logical candidate would be Dick Grayson, the original Boy Wonder. In the comics, Grayson is a young circus acrobat whose parents are murdered by criminals, leading to him being adopted by Bruce Wayne and trained as his crime-fighting partner. Including this iconic character would be a major creative swing for the franchise, expanding the Bat-Family in a way that Christopher Nolan’s grounded Dark Knight trilogy famously avoided. The move would also make The Batman Part II the first Batman movie since 1997’s Batman & Robin to feature The Boy Wonder.

Will DC Studios Have Two Robins in Theaters At the Same Time?

Image courtesy of DC Comics

The possibility of Dick Grayson appearing in The Batman Part II creates a fascinating scenario for DC fans, as it could mean two different versions of Robin will be active in cinemas simultaneously. While Reeves builds out his standalone Elseworlds saga, DC Studios is developing a completely separate Batman film for their interconnected DC Universe. That movie, titled The Brave and the Bold, is set to introduce an older, more established Batman who discovers he has a son, Damian Wayne, who was raised by the League of Assassins and becomes the new Robin. This project is a cornerstone of the new DCU and is based on Grant Morrison’s influential comic book run, signaling a very different approach to the Batman mythos than the one seen in Reeves’ films.

Gunn has been open about the challenge of introducing a new Batman while a popular version already exists, emphasizing that the DCU’s Dark Knight needs a distinct purpose and feel. By focusing on the volatile father-son relationship between Bruce and the violent Damian, The Brave and the Bold can dive into a more fantastical story that stands in stark contrast to Reeves’ grounded crime epic. This allows DC Studios to explore multiple facets of the character’s long history without creating audience confusion. The DCU film is still in the script phase, with The Flash director Andy Muschietti in consideration to helm it.

The Batman Part II is scheduled to be released in theaters on October 1, 2027.

