The Batman II Gets Official Update That Will Make Fans Happy

On the heels of reports stating when The Batman Part II will start production, the highly anticipated sequel has gotten an official update straight from Warner Bros. Discovery that will make fans very happy. In a letter to the company’s shareholders (via Deadline), CEO David Zaslav shared an overview of where things stand regarding various DC Comics adaptations. In addition to praising the success of Superman and confirming that James Gunn is currently writing “the next installment in the Super family,” Zaslav had an exciting update about Batman’s next cinematic adventure. Production will begin in the spring.

“In film, James Gunn is busy preparing the next installments of the DC super family, including Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (2026), Clayface (2026) and the next Wonder Woman. In addition, The Batman II (2027) is preparing to begin shooting next spring, among several other projects in development,” Zaslav’s letter reads.

It was only yesterday The Batman Part II was said to be in pre-production. That report indicated director Matt Reeves would start shooting in January. It’s also been said that casting for the sequel will commence in the fall. Franchise veterans such as Robert Pattinson, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell are expected to return, but there should also be new roles.

After being subject to numerous delays, The Batman Part II has taken positive steps forward this summer. In June, Reeves and his co-writer Mattson Tomlin finally completed their script. While fans grew frustrated with the pair’s deliberate approach to screenwriting (which is what caused the film’s release date to be pushed back), Gunn continuously defended Reeves and his process, asking viewers to be patient with the filmmaker.

Spring is a little later in the year than January, but it’s still encouraging that The Batman Part II remains on track to start filming soon. The official start date will give Reeves and his team ample time to complete all the necessary pre-production work without rushing anything. Casting, as always, will be in an important step in the process as Reeves searches for the right actors to play any new characters who will be making their debuts in the Batman Epic Crime Saga. He’ll have several months to conduct auditions and screen tests, and then come spring he’ll be able to hit the ground running and roll cameras.

With The Batman Part II scheduled to hit theaters in October 2027, hopefully the film won’t be subject to any further delays. The current production timeline means Reeves should wrap with plenty of time for various post-production responsibilities, a major component of crafting a big-budget studio tentpole such as this. Fans will still have to wait a little longer to see a Batman join the DC Universe on the big screen, but the return of Pattinson’s iteration should make it worthwhile. Reeves has put together a compelling take on the Gotham City mythos, and it’ll be fun to see what he comes up with next.