Mountain Dew Batman Partnership Reportedly Coming Later This Year

✖

The Caped Crusader might be getting his own soda in the coming months. The super sleuths on r/MountainDew have uncovered some new promotional artwork that shows a Batman promotion the soda-maker plans on implementing later this year. Judging by the artwork — which doesn't reveal all too much, by the way — the promotion appears to play off the typical code-chasing scheme, but instead replacing the codes with riddles. For what it's worth, it looks like the promotion will also include a new MTN Dew flavor, specific to the promotion.

"Buy Dew. Solve Riddles. Save Gotham," the artwork reads. You can see it for yourself below.

The artwork itself combined with the timing suggests this promotion isn't tied into Warner Brothers' promotion of Matt Reeves' The Batman, unless the studio and soda brand are planning an extended marketing push over a year prior to the film's release.

It's not the first genre-oriented promotion for MTN Dew by any stretch of the imagination. The company has long partnered with video game makers and studios on various promotions. In fact, MTN Dew Game Fuel — a gamer-geared energy drink — has since become a permanent addition to Dew's ever-growing stable of beverages.

If anything, this could tie into the new Arkham game rumored to be revealed later this month at DC FanDome.

"There is no fan like a DC fan," Warner chair Ann Sarnoff said in a press release announcing the event earlier this year. "For more than 85 years, the world has turned to DC’s inspiring heroes and stories to lift us up and entertain us, and this massive, immersive digital event will give everyone new ways to personalize their journey through the DC Universe without lines, without tickets and without boundaries. With DC FanDome, we’re able to give fans from around the world an exciting and unparalleled way to connect with all their favorite DC characters, as well as the incredible talent who bring them to life on the page and screen."

The Batman is currently set for release October 1, 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.