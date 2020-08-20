The Batman Releases Official Logo

✖

DC FanDome is gearing up for a big weekend, and it seems director Matt Reeves couldn't wait to gift fans with something special in honor of the event. The man took to Twitter not long ago to share a first look at The Batman at last. The film's official logo has been released, and the red-and-black piece is deliciously dark in the best way possible.

Taking to social media, Reeves took fans by surprise when he posted the first logo for The Batman ahead of its DC FanDome panel this coming Saturday. It was there the director said he wanted to give a first look early and share the film's special DC FanDome poster that artist Jim Lee helped created.

"Excited to share the very first look at our official The Batman logo, and some very cool additional #DCFanDome artwork by the amazing Jim Lee — see more of The Batman at the DC FanDome global event in the Hall of Heroes this Saturday, 8/22," he wrote.

As you can see above, the logo for The Batman is classic in the best way. The blocky text leaves a solid impression on fans, and its red tone suits the noir vibe Reeves has been teasing throughout development and production. The logo finishes with an abstract drawing of a bat flying through the logo. The stylistic silhouette is minimal, and it has fans more eager than ever to meet Robert Pattinson's version of Bruce Wayne.

At this time, fans are expecting a first look at The Batman during FanDome this weekend. Reeves and the cast have been notoriously tight-lipped about the movie since they were brought on. Recently, reports suggested The Batman would resume production next month amidst the ongoing pandemic, so fans are keeping their fingers crossed that all goes well with this new take on Batman. It doesn't appear much has changed about film in spite of its production delays as script co-writer Mattson Tomlin assured ComicBook.com the creative team's vision has not changed a bit.

"I mean, the movie is the movie, and I think that right now the plan is to just execute that vision," Tomlin told us. "They were quite a ways into shooting as it was. And so it really is just how do you finish safely? How do you make sure that everybody can show up for work and then go home and all be okay?"

