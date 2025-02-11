One The Batman Actor Knows the Story of the Upcoming Sequel (But Where’s the Script?)

The Batman star Andy Serkis reveals he knows the story of the highly anticipated sequel. During a panel at MEGACON Orlando (via Love Our Life), the actor discussed his role in director Matt Reeves’ franchise, taking a moment to praise the filmmaker’s vision and Robert Pattinson’s performance. Serkis then shared that during the promotional campaign for The Penguin, he had an opportunity to catch up with Reeves, and the two talked about the upcoming The Batman Part II. While Serkis couldn’t shed light on any specific plot details, he did say that Reeves told him what the film’s story is.

“I know that there’s a huge appetite for it. I am as hungry for it as you are,” Serkis said, addressing the crowd. “I actually talked to [Matt] recently … he told me the story of Batman 2. And I was so excited.”

Though The Batman Part II was announced in 2022 (shortly after The Batman‘s premiere), the film has lingered in development for years and has seen its release date pushed back multiple times. The Batman Part II is currently scheduled to premiere in October 2027. Back in December, DC Studios co-head James Gunn shed light on the situation, saying the delay was due to the lack of a “full script.”

Reeves plans to begin production on The Batman Part II at some point this year, though an exact date has not been set yet. Pattinson is gearing up to start filming Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey soon, so The Batman Part II will likely have to wait until that film has wrapped. In the meantime, other actors in the franchise remain in the dark about what’s in store. Colin Farrell has heard Penguin is in The Batman Part II but hasn’t read a script yet, while Jeffrey Wright admitted in November he hadn’t talked to Reeves for a while.

Serkis’ latest update suggests The Batman 2 remains on track, as it sounds like Reeves has cracked the narrative. He just needs to complete the screenplay. It’s unknown why that’s taking so long; some had theorized about the possibility of Reeves’ Batman Epic Crime Saga franchise being integrated into the rebooted DC Universe (which would have required Batman 2 to be reworked), but it’s been confirmed Reeves’ take will remain in its own separate Elseworlds continuity. Perhaps work on The Penguin (which Reeves executive produced) forced him to push The Batman Part II on the backburner, and now he’s able to dedicate more time to that project. Still, the film has taken a very long time to come to fruition.

Hopefully future Batman Part II updates are as encouraging as Serkis’ latest comments. The Batman was a well-received box office hit, generating substantial interest in Reeves’ take on Gotham City. While The Penguin more than admirably filled the void, audiences are eager to see Pattinson’s Caped Crusader return to match wits against some of Gotham’s most notorious villains. While the repeated delays are frustrating, fans can take solace in the notion that Reeves is not rushing anything and is taking all the time he needs to ensure he’s crafted a worthy sequel.