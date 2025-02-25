Batman Part 2 Script Isn’t Done But DC Studios Remain Confident In Reeves

DC Studios co-head Peter Safran shares an update on The Batman Part II, revealing writer-director Matt Reeves still has not turned in a completed script. ComicBook was one of the outlets that attended a DC Studios press event, where Safran and James Gunn discussed a multitude of upcoming projects, including the next installment of the Batman Epic Crime Saga. When talking about The Batman Part II‘s progress, Safran said that he and Gunn remain enthused for the film and have enjoyed what they’ve read of it so far.

“James and I, we love Matt Reeves’ vision for The Batman Part II. And we’re looking forward to this film as much as you are,” Safran said. “He hasn’t yet turned in a script. But what we’ve read so far is very encouraging.” At the event, Gunn and Safran also reiterated that Robert Pattinson would not be the DC Universe’s Batman, keeping Reeves’ franchise in its own separate continuity.

The Batman Part II, now scheduled for release in October 2027, has been subject to multiple delays since it was first announced. Gunn has attributed this to development on the script, stating Reeves is taking the time to ensure the movie is as strong as it can be before he begins production. Reeves has said his plan is to start shooting The Batman Part II at some point this year.

While Gunn and Safran await the finished screenplay, there have been some encouraging signs regarding The Batman Part II. Stars Andy Serkis and Pattinson have recently shared they know what the film’s story is, indicating Reeves has a narrative mapped out and just needs to complete the script. Pattinson echoed Reeves’ comments concerning the filming schedule, saying the cameras will roll at the end of the year.

Reeves’ Batman franchise has proven to be a critical darling, with both The Batman and spin-off TV series The Penguin earning widespread acclaim. With that in mind, it makes sense he isn’t rushing The Batman Part II; it would be a shame if the movie sequel did not live up to the standard its predecessors set. However, that there still isn’t a finished script after all this time may cause some fans to raise eyebrows, as it feels like it’s taking longer than anticipated for The Batman Part II to come to fruition. When Pattinson was cast as Batman, the idea was for him to portray an inexperienced Dark Knight in the early days of his vigilante career. If The Batman Part II holds its current release date, the actor will be 41 years old by the time it comes out; Ben Affleck was 44 when he debuted as a grizzled Batman in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Fortunately, with The Batman Part II targeting the end of the year to begin shooting, it seems like things have steadied on the project. Reeves still has plenty of time to get the script done, as Pattinson is currently busy with Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, which is now in production. Hopefully, Reeves is done writing in the near future so that The Batman Part II doesn’t endure any additional delays. Fans are eager to learn more about what the filmmaker has in store, including which characters from the Batman mythos will be featured.