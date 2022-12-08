The Batman VFX Supervisor Reveals Secrets to Batmobile Chase

The Batman's VFX Supervisor revealed some of the secrets behind that Batmobile chase sequence. In a sit-down with The Hollywood Reporter, Weta FX's VFX supervisor Dan Lemmon explained that most of that stuff was done with practical means. A lot of photography and physical special effects went into Robert Pattinson chasing down Colin Farrrel's Penguin. The VFX head actually says that the fire the car drove through was real for most of the sequence until they had to employ computers for safety. Still, it shows an attention to detail that some comic book movie fans have been asking for in recent features. Check out what else Lemmon had to say in the comments right here.

"They featured push-button-switchable two-wheel to four-wheel drivetrains and Formula One-style brakes that could be adjusted and activated at each wheel," Lemmon began. "Two of the vehicles could be driven from a pod attached to the outside of the vehicle, which allowed Robert Pattinson to be in the driver's seat while an unseen stunt driver drove the car. For this shot, we stripped one Batmobile down to its lightest possible weight and set it up with long-throw suspension and doubled shock absorbers, allowing the Batmobile to jump 12 feet high and soar for 80 feet before it touched down on the pavement again."

Reeves Goes Deep on Batman's Gadgets

DC FanDome 2020 saw director Matt Reeves give an extended discussion of Batman's equipment. "This Batcave, the Batmobile, and the bat suit, they took a long time, you know… And we, we worked in the designing of it again, as I was writing in the idea of him being able to fight in it," he remembered. "And so they started illustrating and I'd say, I'd say we spent easily, a year to do the bat suit and then to get into the Batmobile and that of course, that part's a dream, I mean you know you start the idea of getting to do your own version of the Batmobile is like you just kind of like that."

"That's the incredible candy, right? like the telling of the story is the hard work and trying to make sure that you're doing the right thing, Reeves continued. "And then when you get to dive into the idea of this car that again feels connected to this version of the character a grounded version of the character, this is something that he built and to try and look at those kinds of rough seams and imagine how that works. It's a, it's been incredible sort of gift to be able to do that."

