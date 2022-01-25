The Batman Reveals New Batmobile Chase Scene Footage





The Batman revealed some new footage of that Batmobile chase sequence from the trailer. During that first clip, fans were absolutely over the moon as Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader chased down The Penguin during a high-speed game of cat and mouse. Now, you get to see how Batman’s new ride weaves in and out of traffic to try and get a hold of the villain. From the first images of The Batman, two things have been played up in the marketing material: the suit and the car. Both signal departures from the last two iterations of The Dark Knight on-screen. There are elements of throwback detailing like the muscle car styling for the Batmobile and the sewn leather mask. But, there are new elements that make everyone raise their eyebrows as well. (That chest insignia looks a lot like the kind of gadgetry at play in the Batman Arkham series…) Check out the newest parts of that chase down below:

In a recent conversation with Empire Magazine, the director talked about pulling inspiration from Horror for this iteration of the iconic vehicle. “It has to make an appearance out of the shadows to intimidate, so I thought of it almost like Stephen King’s Christine,” Reeves revealed. “I liked the idea of the car itself as a horror figure, making an animalistic appearance to really scare the hell out of the people Batman’s pursuing.”

Two years ago, at DC FanDome, Reeves talked about the prospect of bringing Batman’s signature equipment to life.

“This Batcave, the Batmobile, and the bat suit, they took a long time, you know… And we, we worked in the designing of it again, as I was writing in the idea of him being able to fight in it,” he remembered. “And so they started illustrating and I’d say, I’d say we spent easily, a year to do the bat suit and then to get into the Batmobile and that of course, that part’s a dream, I mean you know you start the idea of getting to do your own version of the Batmobile is like you just kind of like that.”

“That’s the incredible candy, right? like the telling of the story is the hard work and trying to make sure that you’re doing the right thing, Reeves added. “And then when you get to dive into the idea of this car that again feels connected to this version of the character a grounded version of the character, this is something that he built and to try and look at those kinds of rough seams and imagine how that works. It’s a, it’s been incredible sort of gift to be able to do that.”

