‘The Big Lebowski’s Jeff Bridges Teases the Return of The Dude in New Video

It’s been more than 20 years since The Big Lewbowski hit theaters, but The Dude is still abiding. In fact, it looks as though Jeff Bridges’ iconic slacker is making some sort of return next month.

On Thursday morning, Bridges tweeted a a 15 second video that sent film Twitter ablaze. It featured the actor, at his current age, once again donning his sweater and jellies, becoming The Dude once again.

“Can’t be living in the past, man,” Bridges wrote in the tweet. “Stay tuned.”

The video sees The Dude, 20 years older than when we last saw him, walk into a bar with Bob Dylan’s “The Man in Me” playing in the background. If you’re familiar with the cult classic movie, you probably recognized the song immediately. After taking a couple of steps, The Dude turns to the camera, peers over his shades, and chuckles before walking away. The video then cuts to a tumbleweed rolling across the street, revealing a date: 2/3/19.

There is no telling what this could be teasing, but that final date ad the end of the video offered up the best clue. February 3, 2019 is the date of the Super Bowl, the biggest day of the entire year for commercials. This ad indicates that something is happening on that day and it involves The Dude, so it’s entirely likely that he’s part of some sort of commercial campaign. Honestly, there’s a 9.5/10 chance that a commercial is all we’ll get.

This is very reminiscent of last year, when a trailer for a fake Crocodile Dundee sequel starring Danny McBride aired as an advertisement trying to get people to visit Australia.

Still, just a minute or two of The Dude is better than nothing, right? There probably isn’t that a sequel to the Coen Brothers’ classic on the way, but The Dude has returned nonetheless.

Bridges once again donning the Jellies, no matter the situation, is something I can absolutely abide. If you don’t agree, well that’s just like, your opinion, man.