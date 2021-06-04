The Conjuring 3 First Look Released

On Monday, Warner Bros. released the first look at the next installment of The Conjuring horror movie franchise, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. The video shows Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga returning to their roles as Ed and Lorraine Warren. James Wan, who directed The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2, returns to produce the new sequel, directed by Michael Chaves. "I really wanted The Conjuring 3 to get away from the whole haunted house set-up of the first two Conjuring films," he says in the new video. "It should be more on a whole different level, something that we've never explored before in The Conjuring world."

The new film takes its inspiration from the real-life case of Arne Cheyenne Jackson, a man who used demonic possession as a legal defense during his manslaughter trial. "The trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, this was an internationally-renowned case," says Vera Farmiga, "which was the first time in the history of law in the United States that..." Wilson continues, "...that demonic possession was used as a reason for committing manslaughter. You're in for a much different ride than you've been on in other Conjuring films." You can see more in the "Faith & Fear: The Conjuring Universe Behind The Scenes" video above.

Warner Bros. had scheduled The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It for release in September. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Warner Bros. delayed the film into June 2021. David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick wrote the film's screenplay from a story he developed with Wan. He previously stated that The Devil Made Me Do It will be unlike any of The Conjuring movies that preceded it.

"[The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It] is a completely different movie than the first two," Johnson-McGoldrick said. "The franchise is expanding beyond the 'haunted house' formula."

In addition to Wilson and Farmiga, the sequel also stars Ruairi O'Connor as Arne Cheyenne Johnson, Sarah Catherine Hook as Debbie Glatzel, and Julian Hilliard as David Glatzel. Here's the film's official synopsis:

"A chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they'd ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense."

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It opens in theaters on June 4th.