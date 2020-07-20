The Conjuring 3 Release Date Delayed Until 2021

The Conjuring 3's release date has officially been delayed by Warner Bros. The Conjuring threequel was supposed to hit theaters on September 11th of this year, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, that will no longer be the case. Now The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It will arrive in theaters on June 4, 2021. The film reportedly has additional shooting to do, which was originally scheduled for April. With that additional production required, Conjuring 3 would have no way to get filming and post-production completed on time for the original release date - but June 2021 should be an achievable goal.

Warner Bros.' chairman Toby Emmerich told Variety that the studio's big delays (which includes delaying Chris Nolan's Tenet indefinitely) are being done with one goal in mind: safety during the coronavirus pandemic:

"Our goals throughout this process have been to ensure the highest odds of success for our films while also being ready to support our theater partners with new content as soon as they could safely reopen," Emmerich said. "We’re grateful for the support we’ve received from exhibitors and remain steadfast in our commitment to the theatrical experience around the world. Unfortunately, the pandemic continues to proliferate, causing us to reevaluate our release dates."

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It will bring back franchise stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren (respectively), for a historic American case in which a murder suspect tries to claim demonic possession as the cause for his killing spree.

According to writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, The Devil Made Me Do It is going to be a very different Conjuring movie than we've seen before: "[The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It] is a completely different movie than the first two," Johnson-McGoldrick shared. "The franchise is expanding beyond the 'haunted house' formula."

Patrick Wilson added, "It’s still the same bones; it’s still very much Ed and Lorraine. Again, we are pushing our characters to places they haven’t gone, but the film will be a really nice addition because it’s definitely a different beast. Pun intended."

You can get the full Conjuring 3 synopsis from Warner Bros, below:

"A chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they'd ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense."

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It hits theaters on June 4, 2021.

