The Crow Reboot Soundtrack Includes Joy Division, Enya

The soundtrack for The Crow is coming, and the full tracklist has been revealed. Among the artists included are Joy Division, Enya, and Debussy, giving a variety of tone but a consistent, moody feeling. The soundtrack is something to pay attention to, since the music of The Crow has long been a part of the franchise’s appeal. The 2024 movie stars Bill Skarsgård (IT), singer-songwriter FKA twigs (Honeyboy), and Danny Huston (Succession) and is reportedly a full restart of the story, meaning that it’s likely adapting the same set of comics as the first The Crow movie, which was released in 1994. That film was a huge success, with a hit soundtrack and an aesthetic that was five years ahead of its time.

Making it all the way to #1 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums Chart in the United States, The Crow: The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack sold 3.8 million copies domestically, and has been certified 3× Platinum by the RIAA. That version featured tracks by The Cure, Rage Against the Machine, and a Stone Temple Pilots track that reached #3 on Billboard‘s mainstream rock charts.

Here’s the complete track list for the 2024 movie (via The AV Club):



“Des Pas Sur La Neige” Debussy

“Disorder” – Joy Division

“Fall” – The Bug Ft. Inga Copeland

“Thin Flesh” – Traitrs

“The Killer” – Landr

“M.E.” – Gary Numan

“Total Depravity” – The Veils

“Boadicea” – Enya

“Meaning” – Cascadeur

“What Went Down” – Foals

The Crow has been one of the most troubled productions in recent memory, having has gone through a number of directors, stars, and even studios in the last decade in its long and troubled road to the big screen. Even after news came out that the movie had wrapped production, it didn’t seem like a real thing that people would be actually able to watch until trailers started to drop.

The Crow is directed by Rupert Sanders (Foundation, Ghost in the Shell, Snow White and The Huntsman) and written by Zach Baylin (King Richard, upcoming Creed III). Producers are Molly Hassell (Braven, Terminal), Victor Hadida (Resident Evil and Silent Hill franchises), John Jencks (Honest Thief, Guns Akimbo), and Edward R. Pressman (American Psycho, The Crow, Wall Street).

The Crow will be in theaters tomorrow, August 23rd.