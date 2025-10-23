The DCU’s Batman Movie Gets Promising Timeline Update From Director

The new DC Universe secured its first major theatrical victory with Superman, a film lauded by both critics and audiences that quickly became the highest-grossing superhero movie of the year. With a worldwide box office total of over $614 million, the DCU is off to a powerful start, but the franchise will only be moving at full speed once its foundational Trinity is complete. Both Batman and Wonder Woman still need their solo films to truly establish the universe’s core, and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has repeatedly underlined that introducing these heroes is a top priority. However, concrete news about their respective projects has been almost nonexistent. Fortunately, for fans of the Dark Knight, it appears the long wait for information might finally be coming to an end.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During a new interview with Variety for their upcoming horror series IT: Welcome to Derry, director Andy Muschietti and his sister and producing partner Barbara Muschietti were asked about the progress of The Brave and the Bold. Barbara gave a dismissive reply, stating, “The intention [for Andy to direct it] is yes, but we can’t talk about it.” Her brother then elaborated with a more revealing timeline. “We have to wait a few, a couple of months to start talking about it,” Andy Muschietti added, before quickly realizing his mistake and admitting, “I screwed it already.”

Andy Muschietti Revealed More Than He Thinks About the DCU’s Batman

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

By confirming that news is only a couple of months away, Andy Muschietti inadvertently revealed that development on The Brave and the Bold has crossed several major milestones behind the scenes. For DC Studios to be preparing for a public discussion in such a short timeframe, it is highly probable that a finalized script is already in place. Gunn has been adamant that no DCU project moves forward until the screenplay is complete, so Muschietti’s comment strongly suggests this crucial phase is finished. With a script locked, the studio is likely getting ready to officially add the film to its production calendar, which would come with a firm release date. This marks a significant step forward for a film that has, until now, only been listed as “in development.”

The timing of the reveal also aligns perfectly with Warner Bros. Discovery’s broader strategy. The Muschiettis are deeply involved with IT: Welcome to Derry, one of HBO’s biggest and most anticipated television releases of the year. It is logical for the company to want its director fully focused on promoting the horror series without distraction. Since the show premieres this Sunday and will air its final episode in approximately two months, the timeframe Muschietti provided fits perfectly. Once the series has concluded its run, the promotional cycle can seamlessly pivot to his next major project, The Brave and the Bold.

For the larger DCU, slotting Batman into the schedule makes perfect sense for a 2027 release. The preceding year will see the release of Clayface on September 11, 2026, a film that will begin to build out the Gotham City corner of the new universe. Following that, a 2027 release for Batman would place him alongside the already announced Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow, which is scheduled for July 9, 2027. This would establish the franchise’s two most iconic heroes as the definitive pillars of the DCU in a single blockbuster year.

What are you most excited to see in the DCU’s version of the Dark Knight? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!