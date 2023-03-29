The Drew Barrymore Show Stages Ever After Reunion for 25th Anniversary

The stars of the beloved 1998 period drama Ever After have reunited. On Tuesday's recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, several members of the Ever After cast — Barrymore, Melanie Lynskey, Megan Dodds, and Dougray Scott, joined forces to look back on the film. Not only did that include Barrymore, Lynskey, and Dodds dressing up in costume, but it included some unique behind-the-scenes anecdotes about the film.

This Ever After reunion comes as the film's twenty-fifth anniversary will arrive later this summer. The film is inspired by the mythos of Cinderella, but in the context of a Renaissance-era historical fiction.

Tomorrow, Drew reunites with her Ever After co-stars @melanielynskey and Megan Dodds in honor of the 25th anniversary of the film! Find out how you can tune in: https://t.co/sM7OB9ldEe pic.twitter.com/EcXRMMZp2e — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) March 27, 2023

What is Ever After about?

In Ever After, set in early 1500s France, The Brothers Grimm arrive at the home of a wealthy Grande Dame who speaks of the many legends surrounding the fable of the cinder girl before telling the "true" story of her ancestor. The film starred Barrymore as Danielle de Barbarac, Scott as Prince Henry of France, Dodds as Marguerite de Ghent, andd Lynskey as Jacqueline de Ghent. The cast also included Angelica Huston as Baroness Rodmilla de Ghent, Jeanne Moreau as Grande Dame, Patrick Godfrey as Leonardo da Vinci, and Timothy West as King Francis.

"I was in my kitchen and we were talking about who could play this very infamous role. There weren't all these retellings at that point — this was a very sort of unapproached kind of genre — and so who could step in as the famous stepmother?" Barrymore revealed during the reunion. "And I really wanted it to be Anjelica Huston."

"I remember going, 'Screw it, I'm gonna find her phone number and I'm gonna call her,'" Barrymore continued. "I got her on the phone somehow and I said, 'You know what, for your father, John Huston, and my grandfather, John Barrymore, who you know partied here on Earth and are somewhere up in heaven keeping it going. Barrymore, Huston! Huston, Barrymore!' 'We've gotta do this, just for the men in our life who have set such a tone for what we're supposed to be doing here on Earth. Let's honor those two men by being those two women together. Are you with me?' And, well, she did the film, so…"

