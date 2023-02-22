Drew Barrymore Celebrates Birthday, Fans Share Favorite Moments

Drew Barrymore turns 48 today and fans are in the mood to celebrate. All over social media, people are sharing awesome clips from her TV show or their favorite fashion looks featuring the star. There's been a massive resurgence for the daytime TV star as people reevaluate and revisit their faves from the past decades. Her work kind of speaks for itself and that sparkling personality doesn't hurt either. That disposition in particular has led to her becoming a pitchman for PlutoTV and their "Stream Now. Pay Never" campaign. When that commercial debuted, the response was similar to today online. Check out some of the best postsDrew Barrymore Celebrates Birthday, Fans Share Favorite Moments down below!

"Pluto TV is at the forefront of this transformational moment in media and how people consume it, and it's so exciting to be a part of it," Barrymore said in a statement. "The fact that the service is completely free, with no strings attached really drew me to be a part of this campaign. I can turn on Pluto TV and be immediately drawn into my favorite series and movies across any decade and genre. It's like the slot machine of programming, anything and everything you want!"

